Newcastle v Leeds tickets – Final sale on Thursday morning

The final Newcastle v Leeds tickets go on sale this morning.

This season the club introducing an extra sale of tickets for each Premier League match.

No explanation given by Newcastle United but there have been claims that it is Premier League rules to make some tickets available to the general public, as when the usual main match by match sale of tickets begins for home fans these days, NUFC season ticket holders and members swiftly buy them all up.

This is what the official club ticketing site is showing for the sale of Newcastle v Leeds tickets today:

‘On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Thursday 24th November, 10am – SOLD OUT

Online general sale from Thursday 1st December, 10am – a previous purchase history will be required.’

Once these Newcastle v Leeds tickets are sold (very quickly I would imagine!), that is it for 2022 when it comes to buying tickets for (competitive) Newcastle United matches this calendar year.

The Bournemouth League Cup match has sold out three weeks in advance of the game, whilst the away game at Leicester on Boxing Day is sold out, as indeed is the game at Arsenal on Tuesday 3 January. The ridiculous decision to move that game to a Tuesday night was bad enough for away fans, never mind the fact that rail strikes are also set to impact that day, unless something changes in that industrial dispute.

The next match to go on sale looks set to be the home match with Fulham, that game to be played on Sunday 15 January.

This is what the official NUFC ticketing site says about sale dates for that match:

‘Fulham

On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Tuesday 6th December, 10am – ONLINE SALE ONLY

Online general sale from Tuesday 20th December, 10am

Please note the limit is STRICTLY 1 TICKET PER MEMBER’

The FA Cup away game at Sheffield Wednesday will be played before that but no confirmation as yet of even what day and time that match will be played, so I assume tickets for that game won’t be on sale until sometime after these tickets for the home Fulham game go on sale on Tuesday (6 December).

Tickets for the friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday 17 December are though still on sale.

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed so far up to end of January 2022:

Saturday 17 December 2022 Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Wednesday 21 December 2022 Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of) Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle – FA Cup 3rd round (date / time TBC)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

