News

Newcastle United would take Gareth Southgate without a shadow of a doubt – Former England defender Danny Mills

What next for Gareth Southgate?

Well, we know he takes charge of England tonight against France, but what about after that?

Will defeat see him stay on and extend his six years (so far) in charge?

If beating France and indeed potentially going on to win the World Cup, see Gareth Southgate say enough is enough?

Basically, at some point, maybe sometimes soon, you think Gareth Southgate will make a return to club management.

Not least because surely whatever happens with England and what accolades he might get, Gareth Southgate must also want to prove himself in the Premier League.

His one experience of club management was a disaster, going back to a club he’d played for, Gareth Southgate relegated Middlesbrough in his third season and after getting the sack early into the next (Championship) season, he never worked in club management ever again.

Instead, getting a job with the FA and eventually ending up as the England manager.

If Gareth Southgate did indeed leave England and look for a job in the Premier League, which clubs could he realistically hope to manage…?

Danny Mills speaking about Gareth Southgate to Talksport:

“Gareth Southgate, we talked about it earlier, there are coaches and there are managers.

“Gareth is a man manager.

“Behind Gareth Southgate is a fantastic coaching team.

“Steve Holland is an exceptional coach.

“You go back to….please social media, don’t jump onto the back of this…Sir Alex Ferguson was not a very good football coach.

“Man-management skills were exceptional. All the coaches he had under him – McClaren, Queiroz…were exceptional.

“That’s a team.

“Gareth understands his role of managing people, managing players, being able to give them confidence and getting the best out of them.

“Without doubt he could go into a top ten club in the Premier League.

“Top four? Possibly not.

“Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool…maybe not, maybe top five.

“But anywhere under that, without doubt he’d get an interview.

“So Brentford, Fulham, Brighton, wouldn’t take Gareth Southgate?

“Newcastle United? Yes they would, without a shadow of a doubt.”

