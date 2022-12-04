News

Newcastle United teenager almost spoils Lionel Messi party with last gasp effort

Lionel Messi made all the headlines on Saturday night.

However, it could so easily have been Newcastle United teenager Garang Kuol instead.

The 18 year old NUFC striker came on with 18 minutes remaining and Australia two down to Argentina.

Australia had defended well and never looked really threatened until Lionel Messi opened them up with a 35th minute standard (for Lionel Messi!) strike.

Staying in the game and keeping the discipline, that was all undone when a shocking blunder from Aussie keeper Ryan allowed Alvarez to double the lead on 57 minutes. At that point it was surely just how many goals Argentina would run out winners by.

Again though, great spirit shown by Australia and whilst they survived a few more scares in their own box, the Aussies were also showing a goal threat at the other end.

Garang Kuol arriving on the pitch on 72 minutes, one of a number of substitutes brought on to give fresh legs and a more attacking edge.

Maybe not surprisingly, the 18 year old Newcastle striker had looked nervous and a little overawed when making his World Cup finals debut as a sun in the defeat to France. This time though there was absolutely zero evidence of those nerves, as Kuol put himself about and ran his heart out. The teenager putting in tackles and having some nice touches, whilst despite his relative side and lack of experience, one stand out moment was when he launched an all out physical aerial challenge that knocked an Argentina defender to the ground. Maybe it was a foul, just about, but great to see such confidence against illustrious experienced opponents.

Australia finally got a bit of luck they deserved, scoring with a Goodwin effort that took a wicked deflection on 77 minutes.

Argentina were stunned and now only one goal ahead, the predictable cheating and timewasting took centre stage as they tried to hang on, against a rejuvenated Australia.

The Aussies looking for that moment and after a couple of near misses, deep in injury time the ball fell in the box, an excellent turn and shot from Garang Kuol saw Martinez rushing out of his goal and he did well but carried the luck, as he threw out his arms wide in Peter Schmeichel style and kept out the Newcastle forward’s effort (see photo above).

The final whistle blew and Lionel Messi is all that anybody is talking about, it could have been so very different if that late equaliser had gone in, with Australia becoming the dominant team in those final stages of the match.

Garang Kuol and his teammates can be very happy and proud of their efforts at this World Cup. On paper one of the weakest sides in the whole tournament put coming together as a team, playing greater than their individual parts.

BBC Sport readers made Lionel Messi man of the match but rated Garang Kuol the top performing Australia player:

I am though wondering if Newcastle United fans were particularly active, because as well as Kuol did when he came on, some of the starting eleven who played the whole match had been excellent.

Top half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

Holland 3 USA 1

Argentina 2 Australia 1

So the first quarter-final now known, Holland taking on Argentina this Friday (9 December).

Last 16

Japan v Croatia (Monday 5 December – 3pm)

plays the winners of…

Brazil v South Korea (Monday 5 December – 7pm)

Bruno Guimaraes hoping his sub appearance in the Brazil defeat against Cameroon (when replacing the very poor Fred) might have pushed him a little more into Tite’s thoughts ahead of the last sixteen match.

The potential of course for a Newcastle v Newcastle semi-final match, if both Australia and Brazil win their next two games.

Bottom half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

France v Poland (Sunday 4 December – 3pm)

plays the winners of…

England v Senegal (Sunday 4 December – 7pm)

All eyes on Sunday night and Southgate’s team selection, whether Kieran Trippier comes back into the starting eleven. Pope will be keeper back up again, whilst Callum Wilson dreaming of coming on and making the difference, having impressed in two sub appearances so far.

Last 16

Morocco v Spain (Tuesday 6 December – 3pm)

plays the winners of…

Portugal v Switzerland (Tuesday 6 December – 7pm)

The potential for a second Newcastle v Newcastle semi-final, if England and Switzerland can make it to the last four, taking Schar, Pope, Wilson and Trippier deep into the competition.

