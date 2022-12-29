News

Newcastle United stars makes ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week (1 of them 10 from 16!)

A lot of contenders for Premier League team of the week after the the Boxing Day round of games action.

When it comes to matches that might have produced these contenders, did the King Power serve up any contenders…?

Newcastle United with yet another victory, the win against Leicester a sixth in a row in the Premier League, an eighth in a row in all competitions.

Well, Whoscored have included two players from that game on Monday.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League team of the week with Kieran Trippier and Joelinton included, the full eleven shown below:

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week showing the highest rated players in each position.

Incredibly, this means that Kieran Trippier has made the Whoscored Premier League team of the week ten out of sixteen times this season! More than any other PL player this campaign.

Trippier excellent yet again, so good in defence as well as contributing going forward (his lofted pass sending Miggy down the wing before the Paraguayan then played his one-two with Bruno for that brilliant goal), plus his leadership skills as captain are another massive bonus.

Joelinton excellent as well of course, won the penalty for the first goal and then settled any vague remaining nerves when showing real desire to score the third.

As for how every NUFC player rated this midweek…

Leicester v Newcastle Whoscored ratings:

As you can see, Bruno third highest rated (8.2 out of 10), the NUFC midfielder unlucky to find midfielders in other Premier League matches this midweek getting even higher ratings.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Monday 26 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wood Pen 3, Almiron 7, Joelinton 32

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 60% (46%) Newcastle 40% (54%)

Total shots were Leicester 8 (2) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Leicester 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Leicester 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 32,185 (3,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Anderson 90+2), Willock (Murphy 84), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 83), Joelinton, Wood (Ritchie 88)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser

