Newcastle United star wins Carabao Cup player of the round award

The Carabao Cup player of the round has been announced for round three.

The four nominations were Riyad Mahrez, Jesse Lingard, Nick Pope and Joe Wildsmith.

With the Newcastle United star winning the public vote for this latest Carabao Cup player of the round.

No surprise, because after keeping a clean sheet against Crystal Palace, Nick Pope went on to save three of the five Palace penalties in the shoot-out, to send Newcastle through to face Bournemouth.

EFL announcement – 15 November 2022:

Vote for your Carabao Cup Player of the Round for Round Three now.

There were some standout performances in Round Three of the Carabao Cup, but whose performance was the best?

The players to choose from are:

Jesse Lingard (Nottingham Forest)

Lingard terrorised the Tottenham defence all night and epitomised Forest’s desire to progress to Round Four. In 78 minutes on the pitch, he set up four chances for others and had six efforts on goal all by himself. His tackle pass set up Forest’s opener before a skilfully directed header for his first Forest goal made the game all but safe.

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

With Chelsea having created the better openings in a tight first half, Mahrez took it upon himself to make the difference. First, he won the free-kick from which he put City in front, firing it in at pace and clearing the Chelsea wall by inches. Then his superb control and whipped shot was pushed into the path of Julian Alvarez for City’s second.

Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

The Toon Army has a new goalkeeping hero. Pope cemented his growing reputation on Tyneside with an early save to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta and then excelled in the penalty shootout, saving three spot-kicks to send Newcastle through.

The pick was his save from Luca Milivojevic, throwing up his right hand to beat the ball away as he dived to his left.

🏆 The Player of the Round for Round Three is…. Nick Pope.#EFL | @NUFC pic.twitter.com/37ikt06wmO — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) December 1, 2022

Joe Wildsmith (Derby County)

He may have been outdone by opposite number Caoimhin Kelleher in the shootout at Anfield, but it was Wildsmith who ensured that it went to penalties in the first place. Twisting his body this way and that, he made a series of brave saves in front of the Kop to keep Derby in the tie and even saved Liverpool’s first spot-kick from Stefan Bajectic.

Voting will close at 23:59 on Thursday 17 November.’

