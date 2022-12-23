News

Newcastle United star makes Carabao Cup team of the round as moves into last eight

A lot of contenders for Carabao Cup team of the round after the midweek action.

When it comes to matches that might have produced these contenders, did St James’ Park serve up any contenders…?

Newcastle United with yet another victory (nine wins and a draw now in last ten games, all competitions), a win against Bournemouth ensuring NUFC are through to the last eight.

Now the Carabao Cup competition organisers, have revealed their team of the (last sixteen) round, based on the Whoscored ratings from all the games, the highest rated player in each position, from the eight matches played.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

The official Carabao Cup team of the (last 16) round:

As you can see, Bruno Guimaraes making the team.

He had a decent game and was involved in pretty much all of Newcastle’s better play going forward.

However, I think Sven Botman was the best player on the pitch on Tuesday night.

Stats from BBC Sport:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Tuesday 20 December 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Smith OG 67

Bournemouth:

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (34%) Newcastle 63% (66%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 6 (1) Newcastle 17 (11)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: John Brooks

Crowd: 51,579 (463 Bournemouth)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Shelvey 88), Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 57), Almiron (Murphy 76), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 76)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo

(United into the quarter-finals! Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Read HERE)

