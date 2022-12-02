Opinion

Newcastle United sponsor – This rumoured new deal would be challenged for sure

Many years ago heading out to Saudi Arabia, it was my first time flying.

It didn’t help that my sister in law convinced me that the wings flex so much they are almost flapping and I shouldn’t be alarmed when the overhead baggage lockers flop open and stuff falls out. It’s normal.

Of course it wasn’t.

On my first vacation back to the UK I took my seat and was mildly amused to find that, as the seats around me filled, I was almost completely surrounded by Saudi women, who, in line with their custom, were completely covered in black, with most having only their highly made-up eyes visible.

With no in-flight videos available, no alcohol, and a five hour drive when I got home, having just completed a 12 hour nightshift, I hunkered down with a blanket over my head and slept almost all the way back to London.

About an hour from Gatwick I was awoken by a stewardess, who had brought me a Pepsi.

As I sat up and the haze started to clear, I was stunned by what I saw. All the black, covered, shapeless figures that had been there when I went to sleep had been replaced with attractive, young, very curvaceous ladies, with beautifully made up faces, dressed in tight jeans and slashed tee-shirts revealing ample cleavage.

Apparently, unlike the flapping wings and baggage falling from the sky, this was normal.

An hour out of Riyadh there had been lines of women queueing for the airplane toilets so they could remove their traditional Saudi garb, revealing their “decadent western tramp suits” underneath.

When Newcastle United became one of the richest clubs in the world, overnight I’d say that you can split those who were “overjoyed” with the takeover into four groups.

Of course, nobody was happier than the fans. The Mike Ashley era was over and what we all consider to be the greatest club that ever was, could return to it’s former glory.

I think it’s fair to assume that Ashley was fairly happy too.

Though he may use different words, his business model has always been to buy, strip and sell for a profit. A loss is not a loss until you actually sell, so to finally get a buyer with the cash, to agree the price, and get the deal over the line, I’m guessing he was one happy camper, drinking all the way to the bank.

We can probably agree that the buyers must also have been happy. They – well Staveley and co at least – certainly put the hard graft in to get the deal done.

The final group, and one I might even have a little sympathy for, is the Newcastle United sponsor / sponsors. If you have a long term deal with the premier league’s latest nouveau riche club, and you paid almost Championship rates to get it, you’re pretty much in a no-lose situation.

The subject of Newcastle United sponsor has been looming menacingly on the horizon for a few months now.

First of all, we had to somehow dump the deal with FUN88, which was originally scheduled to carry on through to 2025.

Unlike the deals that clubs regularly broker with managers and players, you can’t just “Bruce” a sponsor off by paying out their contract.

Of course, FUN88 will be adding no more money to the club’s coffers, and depending on previously agreed terms they may even get a refund on any advance payments already made – but it won’t end there.

As it now seems fairly likely that our club’s exposure is going to be up there with the top Prem teams, if that is not already the case, following the Newcastle United takeover, FUN88 could have realistically expected a significant increase in return on their shirt sponsorship deal. With increased revenue from Europe and even further afield anticipated, from a business point of view I would expect FUN88 wanted compensation for that loss of potential income. No doubt they are walking away “suitably compensated”.

So now we get to the juicy bit.

Financial Fair Play scrutiny will be applied to any Newcastle United sponsor deal that comes through the door, that is in any way linked to Saudi Arabia, to ensure that it is realistic, and not just a cover for Saudi Arabia PIF injecting funds into the club. This shuffling of cash from one pocket to another was glaringly apparent when Man City were taken over by Sheikh Mansour, and Etisalat and Etihad, owned by various members of his family, started pouring almost unlimited cash into the club under the guise of “sponsorship”.

This is where the latest rumours become an issue.

It was announced the Saudi Airlines (SAUDIA) were a “tour partner” for our trip to Saudi Arabia, and the players would be using a chartered jet provided by them. You didn’t need to be Vera to spot the advertising at our home game against Chelsea. And that seems a fair deal. They put on a couple of charter flights, we give them advertising.

However, the extension of this, and the rumour that SAUDIA will become the main shirt sponsor, now brings the airline’s operation under the FA microscope.

Etihad and Emirates, both having claimed the “World’s Finest Airline” award, could seriously claim that their sponsorship deals generated revenue, with millions of tourists heading for the UAE, or at least stopping off there for a few days on long haul trips through to more exotic places.

SAUDIA, however, would struggle to justify ANY potential increase in revenue resulting from a sponsorship deal.

Being a strict Islamic, alcohol free country with zero tourism, they have a fairly captive market, which consists mainly of transporting pilgrims to and from the annual Haj, expatriate workers to and from Saudi, and Saudis heading overseas to experience “foreign cultures”.

Realistically, there is no other market for them to expand into, and thereby no justification for the purported 300 million pound sponsorship deal to be taken seriously.

Yes, they are in the process of building a huge tourist resort on the Red Sea coast, but completion is still years away.

It all seems a bit like Tyne Valley Coaches sponsoring a Cricket team in Uttar Pradesh. You would have to question the logic.

The Premier League were always going to be bricking it, half expecting us to come in with a half billion pound sponsorship deal from The Golden Tailoring Emporium out of Jeddah, with branches in Paris, New York and Peckham.

What with the purchase of the club, debate over who is pulling the strings, human rights and sportswashing issues, and playing in a blatant clone of a Saudi strip, I honestly thought we might have kept our heads below the parapets for a while.

If a Newcastle United sponsors deal is proposed, will the football authorities challenge it?

A bit like Southgate continuing to put Kane up front, you can bet your mortgage that the so-called “top six” will.

