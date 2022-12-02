Transfer Market

Newcastle United put winger up for January 2023 sale but decide to keep £25m signing – Report

Ryan Fraser has been put up for sale by Newcastle United, according to an exclusive on Friday morning.

The Telegraph say that their information is that the winger has made clear his unhappiness at only three Premier League starts this season and it is eleven weeks since the last one, a disappointing display by the player in the 1-1 draw against former club Bournemouth.

Last season, Ryan Fraser featured in 20 of Eddie Howe’s 27 Premier League matches, starting 16 of them.

However, even though Allan Saint-Maximin has been missing through injury and fitness issues for most of this season so far, Miguel Almiron has been the permanent choice on one wing and then the likes of Joelinton and Willock playing on the left.

The Telegraph say that both Southampton and Brentford are interested in signing Ryan Fraser and in turn, Newcastle United happy to see if they get an acceptable bid, as it will free up space in the squad and free up / generate cash due to saved wages and transfer fee, if a deal is done next month.

Ryan Fraser turns 29 in February and still has two and a half years left on his Newcastle contract, so selling him now would make financial sense, especially if he is keen to go.

On the other hand, The Telegraph say their info is that despite his lack of chances this season, £25m signing Chris Wood is happy to stay at Newcastle. The newspaper saying that Eddie Howe and the club are also happy with that.

No surprise really, as despite Callum Wilson playing well, he has already had yet more injury issues this season. Whilst Alexander Isak has only started three games due to injury issues. Surely the only reason for Eddie Howe to sell Chris Wood in this January 2023 window, would be if Newcastle were bringing in another striker, which would be a major surprise. I reckon the summer will see that happen and Wood move on then when he only has a year remaining of his Newcastle contract, the Kiwi striker turns 31 in five days time.

