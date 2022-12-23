News

Newcastle United position as second favourites to win Carabao Cup changes after quarter-final draw

Newcastle United found themselves second favourites to win the Carabao Cup back in November, after the draw for the last sixteen (fourth round) stage was made.

After almost a decade and a half of Mike Ashley trying to get NUFC out of the cup competitions ASAP, we were / are actually attempting to progress in both Carabao Cup and the FA Cup when it comes around.

When outsiders talk nonsense about what is supposedly happening at Newcastle United, they haven’t got a clue, no idea that trying to win cup matches is a completely new experience for the generation who have grown up knowing only Mike Ashley in control.

Anyway, moving forward to the present day, Tuesday night’s disciplined and gritty eventual win over Bournemouth ensured a place in the last eight.

Then Thursday night saw the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw made:

Man Utd v Charlton

Southampton v Man City

Forest v Wolves

Newcastle v Leicester

Below are the odds on winning the Carabao Cup, firstly the odds (in brackets) that existed before the last 16 matches were played, then the now current odds after each club that remains in the competition (odds are the ones generally available at various bookies):

(7/4) Man City 4/5

(5/1) Newcastle United 6/1

(6/1) Man Utd 7/2

(6/1) Liverpool

(12/1) Brighton

(14/1) Leicester 16/1

(20/1) Southampton 33/1

(20/1) Wolves 25/1

(40/1) Forest 25/1

(50/1) Bournemouth

(250/1) Charlton 200/1

So Newcastle United actually going out from 5/1 second favourites to 6/1 third favourites, after this week’s win and latest Carabao Cup draw.

Man Utd getting the (on paper) dream draw at home to League One Charlton, whilst the bookies obviously expected (they had NUFC 1/4 to get past Bournemouth) Newcastle to get into the quarter-finals and getting what looks one of the stronger remaining teams, seeing their price pushed out slightly. The fact both Manchester clubs big favourites to get through their games and the guarantee of a Premier League club from the other tie (Forest v Wolves) adding to the competitive look of the competition.

Fourth round ties will take place in the week commencing Monday 9 January 2023.

These are the future dates for all rounds of the Carabao Cup:

Quarter-final: week commencing Mon 09 January 2023

Semi-final first leg: week commencing Mon 23 January 2023

Semi-final second leg: week commencing Mon 30 January 2023

Final: Sun 26 February 2023

