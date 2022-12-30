News

Newcastle United players on the brink of suspension

These two Newcastle United players are on the brink of suspension, as we look forward to Leeds on Saturday.

The last thing Eddie Howe needs is to be without any more players, with a busy January ahead, a Premier League month which will kick off with an away game at the current league leaders.

With injuries and fitness issues, the Newcastle United boss already having to cope without a number of players.

This is how things currently look after 16 Premier League games, with regard to Newcastle United players and yellow cards:

5 Joelinton

4 Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier

2 Dan Burn, Nick Pope, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff,

1 Ryan Fraser, Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson, Elliot Anderson

According to the Premier League rules, any player picking up five bookings from their side’s first 19 Premier League matches will serve a one match ban in the same competition.

Joelinton has already served a one match suspension, sitting out the 4-1 win at Southampton.

Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar currently sitting on four yellows, one false move away from missing a game.

Another three Premier League matches to go then, for the pair not to get another booking, the 19th NUFC PL match of the season is currently scheduled for Saturday 14 January 2023, Fulham at home.

Looking beyond that, players who end up with 10 yellow cards in Premier League matches, up to and including their team’s 32nd fixture, will serve a two match suspension in the competition.

