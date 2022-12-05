News

Newcastle United players into Qatar World Cup quarter-finals as England sweep Senegal aside

It ended England 3 Senegal 0.

Sunday night’s game seeing Gareth Southgate lead the national side into the last eight of the Qatar World Cup.

Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson started the game on the bench and that is where the Newcastle United trio stayed.

England poor in the first half and could / should have gone behind, before an excellent break led by Bellingham ended with Henderson sweeping the ball home.

Once that 38th minute goal went in though, it was pretty much game over.

The Senegal side visibly deflated and England suddenly dominant and full of the the confidence a goal can give you.

A second goal looked inevitable and sure enough, it came just before half-time. Senegal helped gift it and Harry Kane took full advantage, smashing the ball Shearer-style past Mendy with Foden getting the assist.

It was then a case of how many, but as the chances flowed and England finally took one of them via Saka on 57 minutes, that was the signal for Southgate to get his team to sit back and see out the game, as five substitutions further slowed the game and gave some other players time on the pitch.

Saturday night had seen Newcastle’s Garang Kuol exit the World Cup with Australia, so great to see Pope, Trippier and Wilson through to the quarter-finals.

Sunday afternoon had seen France beat Poland 3-1, so the French await England in the last eight on Saturday (10 December) at 7pm.

They will then be playing for a place in the semi-finals, which would be a game on Wednesday 14 December (7pm). The opponent for that match supplied by one of the two countries who win these last 16 matches – Morocco v Spain and Portugal v Switzerland.

If going all the way, the World Cup final is 3pm on Sunday 18 December, with the other side of the draw most likely to supply Brazil or Argentina who are scheduled to meet in the semis if making it that far.

Final score:

England 3 Senegal 0

Goals: Henderson 38, Kane 45+3, Saka 57

England team v Senegal:

Pickford, Walker, Stones (Dier 77), Maguire, Shaw, Henderson (Phillips 82), Rice, Bellingham (Mount 76), Foden (Grealish 65), Saka (Rashford 65), Kane

Good luck to Bruno Guimares and Brazil tonight as they take on South Korea, before than Tuesday night sees Fabian Schar and Switzerland take on Portugal.

Top half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

Holland 3 USA 1

Argentina 2 Australia 1

The first quarter-final decided, Holland taking on Argentina this Friday (9 December) at 7pm.

Last 16

Japan v Croatia (Monday 5 December – 3pm) BBC1

plays the winners of…

Brazil v South Korea (Monday 5 December – 7pm) ITV1

Bruno Guimaraes hoping his sub appearance in the Brazil defeat against Cameroon (when replacing the very poor Fred) might have pushed him a little more into Tite’s thoughts ahead of the last sixteen match.

Bottom half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

France 3 Poland 1

England 3 Senegal 0

So France take on England this Saturday (10 December) at 7pm.

Last 16

Morocco v Spain (Tuesday 6 December – 3pm) ITV1

plays the winners of…

Portugal v Switzerland (Tuesday 6 December – 7pm) ITV1

The potential for a second Newcastle v Newcastle semi-final, if England and Switzerland can make it to the last four, taking Schar, Pope, Wilson and Trippier deep into the competition.

