News

Newcastle United players confirmed – When all 6 play in knockout stages of Qatar World Cup

A great effort, as all six Newcastle United players have reached the knockout stages of this intriguing Qatar World Cup.

The group games were finally completed on Friday night, with Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes playing their final group games.

Brazil confirmed as top of Group G despite losing to Cameroon, whilst Switzerland ensured the runners-up spot in the group by defeating Serbia 3-2.

The completion of the group stages is now followed immediately by the knockout stages kicking off today, with one of the six Newcastle United players finding out tonight if he and his country have made the last eight of a World Cup for the first time in their history…

Top half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

Holland v USA (Saturday 3 December – 3pm)

plays the winners of…

Argentina v Australia (Saturday 3 December – 7pm)

So, Garang Kuol and Australia with a massive task tonight BUT consecutive wins and cleans sheets against Tunisia and Denmark will have given them massive confidence. This would be a remarkable story if the Aussies got through to the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Former Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin could feature for USA against Holland this afternoon.

Last 16

Japan v Croatia (Monday 5 December – 3pm)

plays the winners of…

Brazil v South Korea (Monday 5 December – 7pm)

South Korea squeezed into the knockout stages of the tournament by the smallest of margins, now though they face favourites Brazil.

Bruno Guimaraes didn’t start last night despite a pretty much second string team playing and losing against Cameroon, he will hope that after his sub performance when replacing the very poor Fred, he might have stepped a little higher in Tite’s thoughts ahead of the last sixteen match.

The potential of course for a Newcastle v Newcastle semi-final match, if both Australia and Brazil win their next two games.

Bottom half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

France v Poland (Sunday 4 December – 3pm)

plays the winners of…

England v Senegal (Sunday 4 December – 7pm)

All eyes on tomorrow night and Southgate’s team selection, whether Kieran Trippier comes back into the starting eleven. Pope will be keeper back up again, whilst Callum Wilson dreaming of coming on and making the difference, having impressed in two sub appearances so far.

Last 16

Morocco v Spain (Tuesday 6 December – 3pm)

plays the winners of…

Portugal v Switzerland (Tuesday 6 December – 7pm)

Fabian Schar came back into the Swiss side and was man of the match for many people, as Switzerland beat Serbia to qualify.

With wins over Cameroon and Serbia, plus a close 1-0 late 83rd minute winner defeat to Brazil, Switzerland are a tough team to beat.

The potential for a second Newcastle v Newcastle semi-final, if England and Switzerland can make it to the last four, taking Schar, Pope, Wilson and Trippier deep into the competition.

