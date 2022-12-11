Opinion

Newcastle United players at Qatar World Cup – Was it worth it? 4 starts 5 sub appearances 454 minutes on pitch

The remaining Newcastle United players are packing their bags.

Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson now beginning their journey back to Tyneside after England’s Saturday night exit to France.

The England trio following in the tracks of Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes back to Newcastle Upon Tyne after their earlier eliminations.

The Qatar World Cup is over as far as Newcastle United interest is concerned (Garang Kuol also back in Australia playing for Central Coast Mariners for the rest of December) but was it all worth it?

I mean worth it where the Newcastle United players were concerned.

This was the final collective tally for the five NUFC members of the first team squad.

Newcastle United players end up with a Qatar World Cup tally of:

5 players

24 times included in matchday squads

4 starts

5 sub appearances

454 minutes on pitch

These are the individual experiences making up that collective total:

Callum Wilson

Five England matches:

0 starts 2 sub appearances 46 minutes on pitch

Last time on pitch – 29 November as sub England 3 Wales 0

Kieran Trippier

Five England matches:

2 starts 1 sub appearances 205 minutes on pitch

Last time on pitch – 29 November as sub England 3 Wales 0

Nick Pope

Five England matches:

0 starts 0 sub appearances 0 minutes on pitch

Last time on pitch – 12 November for Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Fabian Schar

Four Switzerland matches:

2 starts 0 sub appearances 136 minutes on pitch

Last time on pitch – 6 December started in Portugal 6 Switzerland 1 (subbed at half-time)

Bruno Guimaraes

Five Brazil matches:

0 starts 2 sub appearances 67 minutes on pitch

Last time on pitch – 2 December late sub in Brazil 0 Cameroon 1

I am pretty sure that if you asked any of these five Newcastle United players whether they would still have accepted their invitation to go to Qatar, even knowing what would happen, they would all still have given an emphatic yes!

Nick Pope got the chance to sit on the bench through another finals.

Callum Wilson lived the dream and got an assist in his first and last World Cup finals.

Kieran Trippier got the chance to participate and start in yet another major tournament, which will almost certainly be his last.

Fabian Schar – the same comments apply as for Trippier.

Bruno Guimaraes – Got the chance to get minutes on the pitch in his first ever World Cup and no surprise really that Tite stuck with his favourites. Bruno hoping that post-World Cup it will be changes for Brazil and more of an involvement going forward.

For Newcastle United and their fans, we have had the pleasure of a lot more NUFC interest in this World Cup than any of us would have ever dreamed of, just over a year ago.

Most importantly of course, I struggle to see any major negatives for Newcastle United coming out of this Qatar World Cup.

A group of players who I think will be boosted by their involvement, no matter how limited on the pitch, in these finals. Whilst on the injury front, seemingly no apparent downside.

Fabian Schar felt ill during his last appearance, whilst Callum Wilson had a ‘minor strain’ and missed a couple of days training, but returned to training at the end of last week and was on the bench last night. Whilst in contrast, for example there won’t be any Jesus facing Newcastle United post-Christmas, with the Arsenal striker facing months on the sidelines after his Brazil injury.

Instead, this has been a month of so where the international Newcastle United players have kept their fitness ticking over as they trained in the sunshine, without many major exertions on the pitch.

It is now down to Eddie Howe and how he decides to integrate these World Cup players back into the Newcastle team / squad, when and where he decides to play them next.

It is Bournemouth in the League Cup in 10 days time and Leicester in the Premier League in 15 days time.

Considering how little involvement there has been on the pitch in Qatar for Newcastle United players and how long it will be since those starts for Trippier and Schar, plus sub appearances for Wilson and Bruno, I don’t see any reason at all why the five of them won’t be starting against Leicester.

Regardless of World Cup involvement, I don’t think Eddie Howe would have played his entire Premier League first eleven anyway against Bournemouth in this League Cup match, but I think maybe still every chance of Nick Pope starting it and possibly / probably some or all of the four outfield Newcastle United players (who were in Qatar) on the bench.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Wednesday 21 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

