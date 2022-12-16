Opinion

Newcastle United owners only had two choices – Pay the money or not

It was Catch 22 for the Newcastle United owners.

Wednesday afternoon the key moment.

Pay the money or not?

A dilemma for the Newcastle United owners, or maybe not.

Anyway, they pressed the button, the money was committed.

However, what the Newcastle United owners would have undoubtedly already anticipated / known, was that paying the money would not be met by universal approval.

I am of course talking about the help announced this week for the local Foodbank and the people who they help.

The Newcastle United owners making a club donation of £150,000 as well as financing other tangible help, such as specialist staff to help the Foodbank.

For the critics, there was no good in this, only further evidence for them that it absolutely proves how terrible these new / current Newcastle United owners are. The usual suspects (fans of Sunderland, Everton, Man Utd, Liverpool etc) lining up to abuse the Newcastle United owners and indeed all the NUFC fans who have committed the crime of continuing to support the football club that they have always supported.

The way some of them went on, you would have thought the cash had been personally delivered to the Foodbank by Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud personally, riding a camel up the West Road with £150,000 in the saddle bags.

In the actual club announcement (see below), there was no mention of MBS (of course), nor Newcastle United Chairman (and Governor of Saudi Arabia PIF) Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Indeed, the Newcastle United owners were all conspicuous by their absence.

Those quoted in the official announcement were NUFC CEO Darren Eales and Steve Beharall, Chief Executive of Newcastle United Foundation, the charity arm of the club.

Ahhhh, the critics say, this is simply yet more damning evidence of how despicable the Newcastle United owners are and how cunning their Sportswashing plan is. By not including themselves (MBS, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Saudi Arabia PIF, the Newcastle United owners at all) in this charity donation, this simply PROVES that they are using this as Sportswashing and ensuring they get the maximum devious benefit from it.

I find myself tumbling into Blackadder country, the superb final series portraying / exposing just how shocking life was for the average soldier in the First World War trenches. General Melchett (portrayed by the brilliant Stephen Fry) in one episode being completely shocked when Captain Blackadder (the equally brilliant Rowan Atkinson) guesses that the latest ‘secret’ cunning battle plan is for the infantry to climb out of their trenches and walk slowly towards the heavily defended German machine gun positions.

That to me is how cunning this all is when it comes to the Newcastle United owners.

For any major business, including Premier League football clubs, spending money on local charitable projects on behalf of their customers (supporters) is simply something that should be expected AND is good business at the same time.

Quite ironic that Mike Ashley did the exact opposite for almost a decade and a half when in control of Newcastle United and yet most of the national media had zero interest in this lack of local community support and financial help. Never mind all of the other ways Ashley used Newcastle United for his own personal benefit and to increase his own riches, rather than enriching the football club and the local community. Indeed, quite amazingly, so many journalists (and rival fans) lectured Newcastle supporters, claiming that we should be grateful to have Mike Ashley as owner…

A good deed is a…good deed.

The Newcastle United owners, on behalf of themselves and the fans, have made this significant step in helping out many of those finding life so tough in these especially challenging circumstances in the present day.

It is a huge positive, simple as.

Newcastle United owners official announcement – 14 December 2022:

‘Newcastle United and Newcastle United Foundation have launched a new campaign to provide community support across Tyneside over the Christmas period.

The ‘Helping Hand at Christmas’ campaign will see the club and the foundation working with city partners to complete a series of pledges, including significant financial support for Newcastle West End Foodbank; a warm, safe space for the community to combat fuel poverty, together with a volunteer scheme that will see staff donating thousands of hours of time.

Newcastle United is donating £150,000 to Newcastle West End Foodbank to support its ongoing outreach programme and significant overheads, as well as donating specialist staff and volunteers to support the Foodbank’s operations.

Newcastle West End Foodbank is the largest of its kind in the UK. The charity provides families with more 2,000 parcels per month – a number that is increasing as households feel the strain of the cost of living.

As temperatures plummet amid a steep rise in utility bills, the Newcastle United Foundation will throw open the doors to its NUCASTLE building to provide free, warm safe spaces for families. It will provide complimentary refreshments, Wi-fi, gaming, physical activities and screenings of football and Christmas films.

Speaking about the Helping Hand at Christmas commitment, Newcastle United Chief Executive Officer, Darren Eales commented: “It is vital that Newcastle United offers support to our communities and those who really need help during these difficult winter months.

“The club is at the heart of this community. The support the city gives us is incredible, so it is our duty to support our city.

“This is a club-wide commitment, with our staff recognising the need to support others, and we hope that, through our financial support and volunteering time, we can make a real difference to our community.”

Steve Beharall, Chief Executive of Newcastle United Foundation, added: “North East communities are facing extreme financial hardship, with many families experiencing crisis for the first time, struggling to provide a warm, comfortable space for themselves and their loved ones this winter.

“Alongside Newcastle United, we are committed to ensuring children, young adults, parents and older people in need can access vital support this Christmas through our charity work across the region.

“We are incredibly proud at the Newcastle United Foundation to enrich the lives of North East people every single day and our pledge to provide life-changing opportunities for all would not be possible without the dedicated support of Newcastle United.”

As part of the month-long Helping Hand at Christmas campaign, Newcastle United’s men and women’s first team players will be paying their traditional visit to youngsters in the city’s hospital wards, spending time with patients, their families and NHS staff.

Newcastle United Foundation will also be treating a number of families to a Magpies first team match as special guests. They will attend Newcastle United’s festive friendly with Rayo Vallecano at St. James’ Park on Saturday 17 December, including warm food and premium seats.

The Christmas activities and stories will be shared across club and foundation digital channels.

To find out more about the support available at Newcastle United Foundation’s NUCASTLE building, please visit nufoundation.org.uk’

