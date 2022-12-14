News

Newcastle United owners official announcement – Massive Christmas foodbank donation

The Newcastle United owners have made a massive Christmas foodbank donation.

An official announcement on Wednesday revealing a £150,000 cash donation from the football club.

As well as the cash, the Newcastle United owners also donating / financing specialist staff to support the Foodbank’s operations.

Newcastle United owners official announcement – 14 December 2022:

Newcastle United and Newcastle United Foundation have launched a new campaign to provide community support across Tyneside over the Christmas period.

The ‘Helping Hand at Christmas’ campaign will see the club and the foundation working with city partners to complete a series of pledges, including significant financial support for Newcastle West End Foodbank; a warm, safe space for the community to combat fuel poverty, together with a volunteer scheme that will see staff donating thousands of hours of time.

Newcastle United is donating £150,000 to Newcastle West End Foodbank to support its ongoing outreach programme and significant overheads, as well as donating specialist staff and volunteers to support the Foodbank’s operations.

Newcastle West End Foodbank is the largest of its kind in the UK. The charity provides families with more 2,000 parcels per month – a number that is increasing as households feel the strain of the cost of living.

As temperatures plummet amid a steep rise in utility bills, the Newcastle United Foundation will throw open the doors to its NUCASTLE building to provide free, warm safe spaces for families. It will provide complimentary refreshments, Wi-fi, gaming, physical activities and screenings of football and Christmas films.

Speaking about the Helping Hand at Christmas commitment, Newcastle United Chief Executive Officer, Darren Eales commented: “It is vital that Newcastle United offers support to our communities and those who really need help during these difficult winter months.

“The club is at the heart of this community. The support the city gives us is incredible, so it is our duty to support our city.

“This is a club-wide commitment, with our staff recognising the need to support others, and we hope that, through our financial support and volunteering time, we can make a real difference to our community.”

Steve Beharall, Chief Executive of Newcastle United Foundation, added: “North East communities are facing extreme financial hardship, with many families experiencing crisis for the first time, struggling to provide a warm, comfortable space for themselves and their loved ones this winter.

“Alongside Newcastle United, we are committed to ensuring children, young adults, parents and older people in need can access vital support this Christmas through our charity work across the region.

“We are incredibly proud at the Newcastle United Foundation to enrich the lives of North East people every single day and our pledge to provide life-changing opportunities for all would not be possible without the dedicated support of Newcastle United.”

As part of the month-long Helping Hand at Christmas campaign, Newcastle United’s men and women’s first team players will be paying their traditional visit to youngsters in the city’s hospital wards, spending time with patients, their families and NHS staff.

Newcastle United Foundation will also be treating a number of families to a Magpies first team match as special guests. They will attend Newcastle United’s festive friendly with Rayo Vallecano at St. James’ Park on Saturday 17 December, including warm food and premium seats.

The Christmas activities and stories will be shared across club and foundation digital channels.

To find out more about the support available at Newcastle United Foundation’s NUCASTLE building, please visit nufoundation.org.uk

Here at The Mag we are making a small donation of our own to the Newcastle West End Foodbank on behalf of all our readers / visitors / writers, if you would like to make your own personal donation then please go HERE

