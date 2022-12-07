News

Newcastle United official statement – Second new commercial partner announcement of Saudi Arabia trip

Newcastle United have made an official announcement on this Wednesday morning, with both the playing squad and club hierarchy currently in Saudi Arabia.

The club revealing they have a new commercial partner. VOV, a subsidiary of Savvy Games Group, are specialists in building e-sports and competition venues connecting online players around the world.

This is the second commercial partner announced, so far, during this Saudi Arabia visit, Tuesday saw Telecommunications provider stc added to the ever growing list of commercial partners signed up by the new owners and key staff..

Newcastle United official statement – 7 December 2022:

‘Newcastle United is excited to announce an innovative, strategic collaboration with VOV – a leading online and offline gaming company who will work with the club to grow a global digital and e-sports presence.

Newcastle United and VOV will work together to develop the club’s presence in e-sports as well as engaging with gamers in Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the collaboration, Newcastle United’s Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “Working with VOV will allow us to engage with Newcastle United fans via the popularity of e-sports and gaming in Saudi Arabia.

“Our collaboration with VOV will provide an exciting platform for our fans to engage with. VOV will also lend their knowledge and expertise to the club in Saudi Arabia where we continue to expand the club’s fan base as one of the country’s most supported Premier League football clubs.

“Saudi Arabia has a young, digitally engaged population and our collaboration with VOV will enhance our efforts to reach this important audience.”

Jerry Gamez, CEO of VOV, added: “This collaboration brings tremendous value to VOV and our partner, Newcastle United.

“There is much we can learn from each other in terms of creating innovative experiences to connect the worlds of football and gaming, in the spirit of growing and entertaining our respective audiences.”

Further information on the gaming events will be announced in due course and fans can learn more about VOV via savvygames.com.’

