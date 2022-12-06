News

Newcastle United official statement – A new commercial partner announcement

Newcastle United have made an official announcement on this Tuesday morning.

The club revealing they have a new commercial partner.

Telecommunications provider stc added to the ever growing list of commercial partners signed up by the new owners.

Newcastle United official statement – 6 December 2022:

‘Newcastle United’s trip to Saudi Arabia will be officially supported by one of the country’s most recognisable brands – stc.

A pioneering telecommunications provider, stc connects a digitally-engaged population across Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.

stc becomes the club’s Official Digital Tour Partner, joining national airline carrier SAUDIA in becoming an Official Tour Partner for of the Magpies’ warm-weather training camp in Riyadh, which includes a friendly fixture against reigning Saudi Pro League champions, Al Hilal FC.

The partnership will provide stc with a digital presence at the Al Hilal v Newcastle United fixture, as well as an ongoing presence at St. James’ Park throughout the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, and supporters will have exclusive opportunities to win memorabilia and tickets.

Announcing the partnership, Newcastle United’s Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “Our ambition is to grow our supporter base in Saudi Arabia; a country whose young population includes a large, passionate and highly engaged football community.

“We are delighted to welcome stc to our growing family of partners and have them on board as our second strategic partner for the club’s visit to Saudi Arabia this December.

“stc digitally connects millions of individuals and businesses throughout the Middle East and their market knowledge, expertise and experience in sport partnerships will complement our drive to reach and engage with more people across one of our key markets. We look forward to working closely with stc.”

stc operates in some of the biggest markets in the Middle East, with a presence in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, where it offers services across a variety of ICT solutions and digital services in IT, financial technology, digital media and cybersecurity.’

