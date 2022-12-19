News

Newcastle United official Monday morning update – Good news and bad news for Bournemouth match

Newcastle United take on Bournemouth next.

Tomorrow night’s match the start of a period which could see a packed post-World Cup schedule, especially if Newcastle can progress in both cups.

A big factor for Newcastle United could well be injuries and hopefully avoiding them, in the coming weeks, with NUFC needing as many players to choose from as possible.

Monday morning has seen Eddie Howe give an official Newcastle United update on the current injury situation.

Overall, the news is very positive I would say.

Eddie Howe telling journalists that all five of Newcastle’s five World Cup players have returned with no major injury issues.

Now just a case of who the Head Coach decides to use in this Bournemouth match, or potentially give a little more time and wait for Leicester in the Premier League in seven days time.

Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope both played of course in Saturday’s friendly, whilst many of the Newcastle first team squad who were missing on Saturday, played in a behind closed doors match on the Friday. No detail on that game, so we don’t know whether Schar, Bruno and Wilson were involved.

However, sounds like Callum Wilson is definitely available for this Bournemouth match, if selected…

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson:

“Not much has changed with Alex, we’re still in the same situation.

“We’re assessing him day by day and want to make sure when he returns he’s in the best possible condition.

“There are no issues with Callum – he’s fine.”

Fingers crossed, it is sounding like a pretty full fit squad to choose from, for both cup and league matches upcoming.

The likes of Isak and Dummett out injured but looking positive otherwise. It is bad news with the club’s record signing as I think he will be a massive bonus when he is fully fit.

One that is in the doubtful area is ASM, who took a bad challenge late on in Saturday’s friendly and was limping, the head coach set to monitor him ahead of Tuesday night…

Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin:

“I think there’s a slight injury but we’ll see today how he comes in.

“After a game things can be sore but they can settle quickly so hopefully that’s the case.”

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Tuesday 20 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

