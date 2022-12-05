News

Newcastle United official announcement – Tickets a fiver for next friendly

An official announcement from Newcastle United on Monday morning has revealed the price of tickets for the next NUFC friendly.

Ticket prices start from a fiver for Thursday’s match at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

Newcastle United taking on Al-Hilal and 25 Saudi Arabia Riyals (approx £5) the bottom line price to see the match.

It is billed as the Diriyah Season Cup match with Newcastle United up against the most successful ever club in Saudi Arabia.

Their current players include 14 of the 26 members of the Saudi Arabia squad who were at the World Cup, where the national side pulled off that famous win over Argentina.

With ticket prices certainly not sounding like a negative, interesting to see what size of crowd turns up on Thursday, a gauge possibly as to how fast (or not) interest is growing in Newcastle United, over in Saudi Arabia.

Newcastle United official announcement – 5 December 2022:

‘Tickets for Newcastle United’s friendly against Saudi Pro League champions Al-Halal – a headline attraction of Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Season – are now on sale.

The Magpies arrived in Riyadh on Sunday for a week-long training camp, which will include the prestigious Diriyah Season Cup match against the most-decorated club in Asia at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Thursday, 8th December (kick-off 8pm AST/5pm GMT).

Tickets, starting from 25 SAR, are available here. Eddie Howe has brought his entire first team squad – apart from those currently playing at the World Cup in Qatar – with the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton and Sven Botman all expected to play in the showpiece game.

Diriyah Season takes place during the winter months and has previously included a boxing heavyweight title bout between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz, tennis tournaments and Formula E, along with live music performances from global artists such as Usher, Pitbull and David Guetta.

The club has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s national airline, SAUDIA, and Noon.com, United’s official sleeve partner and the Middle East’s leading online retailer, for the tour.

The match against Al-Hilal will also be broadcast live, and free of charge, on NUFC TV.’

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of January 2023:

Thursday 8 December 2022 – Al-Hilal v Newcastle (5pm UK time) Friendly shown live on NUFC TV (free to view)

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Wednesday 21 December 2022 Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

