Newcastle United official announcement – Newcastle v Bournemouth match moved 24 hours

The Newcastle v Bournemouth match has a new date.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Monday revealing the change.

The Newcastle v Bournemouth match moved forward 24 hours, to be played at 7.45pm on Tuesday 20 December.

NUFC official announcement on Newcastle v Bournemouth match – 12 December 2022:

‘Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie with Bournemouth has been brought forward by 24 hours due to planned NHS strike action on Wednesday, 21st December.

United had been set to face the Cherries at St. James’ Park a week on Wednesday but due to the planned action – which affects North East Ambulance Service, the club’s long-standing provider of ambulances, paramedics and match command – the game will now be played a day earlier on Tuesday, 20th December with kick-off set for 7:45pm.

The planned strike action has significant safety implications on the club’s matchday medical provisions.

Local authority have informed the club that even if private ambulance service provision was secured for the fixture, medical and safety protocols – including the major incident plan and the spectator safety medical plan – would need to be reviewed and redrafted with any new medical provider and presented to the Safety Advisory Group for approval. This process would be unlikely to be completed satisfactorily within the timeframe available.

In order to effectively plan and resource for the safety of all supporters attending the fixture, and to give fans of both clubs as much notice as possible of the change in circumstances, the decision has been made to move the game to Tuesday night. All tickets purchased for the match will still be valid.

Further details regarding ticket refunds will be confirmed in due course.’

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Tuesday 20 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

