Newcastle United official announcement – Coach who was one of new owners first appointments leaves

News from St James’ Park, Coach Elliott Dickman has left the club.

A Newcastle United official announcement revealing the news that the NUFC Under 21s boss is being replaced.

No news yet on who will fill the role but I’m guessing safe to assume they have somebody lined up.

Elliott Dickman was one of the, if not the, first appointments made by the new owners after the takeover.

However, it was out of necessity, as Chris Hogg had left in August 2021 and Gary Caldwell had been filling in on a temporary basis. Elliott Dickman appointed as boss of the reserves exactly three weeks after the 7 October 2021 takeover.

Since Elliot Dickman came in, there has of course been a massive change in the hierarchy running the club, with Eddie Howe the Head Coach, Darren Eales becoming CEO, plus Dan Ashworth as Sporting Director.

A lot of resources have gone into bringing young players into Newcastle United and you can only assume that those in charge at the club believe there should have been more improvement, in terms of both results and individual personal development.

The Newcastle United Under 21s / reserves play in the second division of the Premier League reserve set-up and are sixth of eleven, 11 points off the top, in a division mainly made up of lower league under 21 teams:

In all competitions this season, the Newcastle United Under 21s have played 19 matches, with a record of Won 5 Drawn 2 Lost 12.

Clearly, plenty room for improvement.

Newcastle United official announcement – 30 December 2022:

‘Newcastle United can announce that its Under-21s Lead Player Development Coach Elliott Dickman has left the club.

The club thanks Elliott for his hard work and professionalism during his 14 months at the Academy and wishes him well for the future.

The club has made a number of changes across the Professional Development Phase of its Academy in recent months.

Graeme Carrick was appointed as Under-18s coach in August and was joined by assistant Chris Moore, with Peter Ramage moving to support Shola Ameobi as Loan Player Coordinator.

Meanwhile, former under-18s assistant coach Ian Bogie returned to his role as Under-15s/16s lead coach, while Under-21s assistant Kevin Richardson left the club in October.

The Academy’s Head of Coach Development, Neil Winskill, will oversee Under-21s’ training before the club confirms its new Under-21 coaching line-up in due course.’

