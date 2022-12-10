News

Newcastle United now en route from Saudi Arabia with 11 days until kick-off

On Sunday 4 December, Newcastle United flew out to Saudi Arabia.

Eleven months ago Eddie Howe and his first team playing squad made their first warm weather trip to Saudi Arabia.

The trip a massive success, with relegation looking a near certainty, on their return in February 2022 an astonishing 16 points from the next six Premier League games suddenly catapulted NUFC to near certain safety.

This time around, slightly different circumstances surrounded the trip to Saudi Arabia, on and off the pitch.

On the pitch, Newcastle United flew out to Saudi Arabia when sitting third top of the Premier League, a run of 22 points from a possible 24 seeing the team / squad in outstanding form. Form that of course we’d all love to see continue.

Off the pitch, this time there was a heavy commercial and marketing side to things with the trip. Almost 100 club personnel in total flying to Saudi Arabia, with the club hierarchy significantly represented, as well as all marketing and commercial staff in particular. For starters, two new commercial partners announced, during this actual trip.

Saturday has seen Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United staff take off from Riyadh and are no en route back to Tyneside.

Heading home. ✈️ Thank you, Riyadh – we’ll see you again soon! 🤝 @SaudiAirlinesEn pic.twitter.com/lv3BHfxBsU — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 10, 2022

Further intense training on their return as the prepare for a return to competitive action, including a St James’ Park friendly next weekend and reports of a behind closed doors one against Championship opposition allegedly happening before that Rayo Vallecano friendly.

A 45 day stretch starting from Bournemouth in the League Cup in 11 days time, right up to West Ham in the Premier League on 4 February (2023), will see eight games played as a minimum in that time, BUT if progressing in both cups, NUFC could face as many as 12 games in that 45 days stretch.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Wednesday 21 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

