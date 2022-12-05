News

Newcastle United launch Arabic social media initiative as fans now can watch 6 of next 9 games on live TV

Newcastle United are now in Saudi Arabia.

The first team squad flying in on Sunday for a week of warm weather training.

Included in that is a friendly against Al-Hilal which will be played at 5pm (UK time) on Thursday 8 December, as Eddie Howe gets preparations intensified for the return to competitive action in only 16 days time.

That friendly against Al-Hilal will be shown live, free to view, on NUFC TV.

This is one of of six of the next nine Newcastle United matches that can be watched live on TV, full confirmed schedule below.

There may be more games, with almost certainly some of them also shown live on TV, however, these extra games dependent on Newcastle United progressing in the cup competitions.

Talking of progression, the visit to Saudi Arabia has coincided with the club announcing the addition of an Arabic social media account.

As #NUFC arrive in Riyadh, we have launched a Twitter account in Arabic. 📲 You can follow us at @nufc_ar #NUFCinRiyadh https://t.co/6tAooBvXTA — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 4, 2022

Whilst the links to the club’s ownership are obvious, this is also simply an expansion of the Newcastle United reach to people around the globe, as NUFC play catch up with what most major clubs already offer.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of January 2023:

Thursday 8 December 2022 – Al-Hilal v Newcastle (5pm UK time) Friendly shown live on NUFC TV (free to view)

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Wednesday 21 December 2022 Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

