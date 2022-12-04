News

Newcastle United latest signing reacts as 64 year old record since Pele is broken

Pele won the World Cup as a 17 year old, the first of three that he won with Brazil.

That was back in 1958, the only player ever to win three World Cups as he and Brazil repeated the trick in 1962 and 1970.

Pele is the greatest ever, sad news to hear that his health is ailing now and that he has been moved into palliative care.

No doubt plenty will be written now, regarding the news on Pele’s health coinciding with this Qatar World Cup heading towards its conclusion, exactly two weeks ago the final will be played.

In the meantime, all the knockout games are being played out and Saturday saw the first couple.

After Holland defeated the USA on Saturday afternoon, all eyes were on Argentina v Australia last night.

Lionel Messi and teammates eventually ran out 2-1 winners but were made to fight for it, a number of late subs helping Australia chase an unlikely comeback, getting one goal back but unable to get the second.

Amongst the subs was Newcastle United’s latest signing, Garang Kuol, the teenage striker so unlucky to see his smart turn and shot blocked by a superb Martinez save in the very final stages of added time.

Garang Kuol is of course at the start of his journey, someone who hasn’t even started a league game in club football, yet is appearing at this World Cup.

Last night saw the young Newcastle forward break a 64 year old record, of all the players who have played in the knockout rounds of World Cups since a 17 year old Pele in 1958, Garang Kuol becoming the youngest since the great man started his World Cup (knockouts) journey.

Aged just 18 and 79 days, Kuol making his first World Cup knockout game appearance against Argentina, the Newcastle United striker absolutely loving his involvement, if not the final scoreline that eliminated the Aussies:

“Going one on one with Lionel Messi for a bit…

“It was unreal…a dream.

“It was pretty close (Kuol’s late shot), it was a pretty tough one to not go in and a good save (from Martinez).

“I was turning around and just tried to shoot but on the replay I could see the keeper rushed out.

“I think it is just a learning curve.

“I was telling myself that I would come on and score a goal, and Arnie (Aussie Head Coach Graham Arnold) was telling me to come on and do the same thing.

“We both have the same expectations.

“When I wasn’t able to score I was very disappointed but you sort of move on.

“People think that the players in Europe, they can fly or something, but we are all humans, we are all on two feet.

“I think the sport in Australia keeps growing, it keeps producing better and better players as time goes by.

“In the future, you will see a team that is at the same level as Argentina and Brazil.”

Garang Kuol will officially become a Newcastle United player once he can be registered after the January transfer window opens four weeks today.

Before then he heads back to Australia and hopefully more valuable experience of first team football with Central Coast Mariners, where Newcastle United agreed he could stay on and play for the rest of 2022, after completing his signing at the end of September.

The young striker still has to start his first league match but now has thirteen career sub appearances and 328 minutes of A-League football played, with six goals so far and a number of assists.

Before we reach new year, Central Coast Mariners have five A-League matches to play and the first of those is next weekend at home to Newcastle Jets.

Here’s hoping the teenager can use the confidence gained from this World Cup to continue his progress.

It has been widely reported that once he officially becomes a Newcastle player in January, Garang Kuol will then straight away go on loan to a club on mainland Europe to get further first team football experience.

Asked about what exactly will happen in January, the 18 year old striker gave a short answer:

“Not too sure yet…but it’s exciting.”

Exciting times for Garang Kuol AND of course exciting times for Newcastle United fans.

Now supporting a club that is looking to improve in all areas, including of course on the pitch, BUT with both ambitious signings for the here and now AND for the future, it is a great time to be supporting this football club.

Top half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

Holland 3 USA 1

Argentina 2 Australia 1

So the first quarter-final now known, Holland taking on Argentina this Friday (9 December).

Last 16

Japan v Croatia (Monday 5 December – 3pm)

plays the winners of…

Brazil v South Korea (Monday 5 December – 7pm)

Bruno Guimaraes hoping his sub appearance in the Brazil defeat against Cameroon (when replacing the very poor Fred) might have pushed him a little more into Tite’s thoughts ahead of the last sixteen match.

The potential of course for a Newcastle v Newcastle semi-final match, if both Australia and Brazil win their next two games.

Bottom half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

France v Poland (Sunday 4 December – 3pm)

plays the winners of…

England v Senegal (Sunday 4 December – 7pm)

All eyes on Sunday night and Southgate’s team selection, whether Kieran Trippier comes back into the starting eleven. Pope will be keeper back up again, whilst Callum Wilson dreaming of coming on and making the difference, having impressed in two sub appearances so far.

Last 16

Morocco v Spain (Tuesday 6 December – 3pm)

plays the winners of…

Portugal v Switzerland (Tuesday 6 December – 7pm)

The potential for a second Newcastle v Newcastle semi-final, if England and Switzerland can make it to the last four, taking Schar, Pope, Wilson and Trippier deep into the competition.

