Opinion

Newcastle United journalists know nothing – The final proof

This isn’t a new thing with the Newcastle United journalists.

These past 14 months it has been growing and growing.

At one time the the training ground, the playing squad, even the management / coaching staff…

Indeed, the whole club, were like a sieve, information falling out / through the gaps on a continuous basis.

No more.

It has been one of the many obvious things since the Newcastle United takeover and the club moved onto another level.

The Newcastle United journalists know absolutely nothing.

No leaks from inside the club, which was just the norm before.

It is also of course a pointer towards the modern day relationship in general between football (Premier League clubs in particular) and the media. So very little of it is about forming close relationships with managers and players, getting scoops, finding out proper exclusives, secret phone calls and meetings. Instead the vast majority of ‘journalists’ appear to spend most of their time trawling the internet to repeat the stuff other journalists have made up about imaginary signings.

I say nothing…but that isn’t exactly true. You do still get some Newcastle United journalists with exclusives BUT pretty much every time this is clearly a case of the club hierarchy spoon feeding it to them. Information / stories that they (the club owners and management) want out in the public domain.

Anyway, when it comes to Newcastle United journalists knowing nothing, the final proof surely came this weekend. At 11.30am on Saturday to be exact.

The club releasing the Newcastle team v Rayo Vallecano, with Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Targett, Shelvey, Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, ASM and Wood the starting eleven.

Ironically though, the big story on this occasion wasn’t the starting eleven, it was the subs bench, which three days before the Bournemouth match saw Gillespie, Carlyon, Scott, Brookwell, Stephenson, Crossley, Ndiweni, Turner-Cooke, Murphy and Miley named.

The reaction of the fans was very predictable, what the f… has happened??? All the careful preparations by Eddie Howe for the upcoming tricky return to competitive football after the World Cup break, seemingly smashed to smithereens.

The debate started straight away on social media. Fans even more bemused because only on Thursday the club had published midweek images from training, showing the likes of Almiron, Fraser, Burn, Karius, Joelinton, Darlow, Ritchie and Lewis amongst those in group training preparations. Out at the World Cup we have seen sickness spread through squads, including France ahead of today’s final, whilst Newcastle suffered similar before the Qatar tournament. Had a really bad outbreak happened at St James’ Park?

The truth turned out to be something hopefully far less worrying.

On seeing the team and bench announced, obviously journalists going to the club and asking the question, with then reporting that the absence of so many players was due to a behind closed doors game on Friday. The idea being that half the squad got a full match then against unknown opposition, then the other half would get the same against Rayo Vallecano, which proved to be the case, as all the starting eleven of first team squad players got at least 75 minutes on Saturday.

The point is though, that before we all heard the team and subs at 11.30am yesterday morning, not one of the Newcastle United journalists knew anything about Eddie Howe’s plan. None of them knew about the behind closed doors match on Friday. Nobody knowing the squad would be split down the middle.

It is great to have such a professionally run club now, instead of the mess that existed previously.

Maybe not the most important change but still impressive, that when you think of just how many people inside the club, at the training ground etc, would have known about the behind closed doors game and what Eddie Howe was doing, yet none of the Newcastle United journalists had a clue, nothing leaked.

I absolutely love the direction Newcastle United are moving in and here’s to more of the same.

