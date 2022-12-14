News

Newcastle United issue warning to fans ahead of Rayo Vallecano friendly on Saturday

Forty days ago Newcastle United announced (see below) a game against Rayo Vallecano.

The La Liga team to visit St James’ Park on Saturday 17 December.

The game scheduled to help Eddie Howe and his players prepare for the return to competitive action, which we now know will be next Tuesday (20 December), after the Bournemouth match was pulled day forward due to NHS strike action.

With seemingly a canny crowd set to turn up on Saturday, for this Rayo Vallecano friendly, the club have issued a warning to fans.

The club’s official ticketing site now stating:

‘Due to Royal Mail strikes, any tickets purchased will have to be collected from the NUFC Box Office – we are open 10am-5pm Monday to Friday, and from 9am on matchday.

We would strongly advise collecting in advance of matchday as we expect it to be extremely busy.’

Looking at the official ticketing site, it looks already like a really decent crowd will be there to watch this Rayo Vallecano friendly.

Tickets are still on sale online (£20 adult and £10 concessions) HERE and at present there are a few hundred tickets on sale in the corner where the Milburn meets the Leazes, so it appears that the rest of the lower bowl is sold out, with the club yet to open up Level 7 and start selling tickets up there.

If you are turning up on Saturday, especially if you are planning to just buy tickets on the day, then it could be well advised to turn up with plenty of time to spare. Getting there before 11am, buying your tickets and then heading off to the Strawberry (100+ other public houses also available within walking distance!) sounds like a plan to me.

Complete updated Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Tuesday 20 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

Newcastle United friendly announcement – 4 November 2022:

‘Newcastle United will host Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in a friendly fixture at St. James’ Park this December as the Premier League schedule pauses for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Magpies will entertain the La Liga outfit at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, 17th December, with tickets priced at £20 for adults and £10 for concessions. Tickets will go on sale to all supporters online at book.nufc.co.uk from 10am GMT on Friday, 4th November.

The match will form a key part of Eddie Howe’s preparations for the resumption of the domestic season following a five-and-a-half-week break in club fixtures to accommodate a winter World Cup.

United’s enforced break will begin following a home clash with Chelsea on Saturday, 12th November, and will end with either a Carabao Cup clash during the week commencing Monday, 19th December or a Premier League trip to Leicester City on Boxing Day.

While several first team players could be representing their respective countries in Qatar, those not on international duty will be embarking on a mini pre-season to retain their fitness levels.

The Magpies have already announced a friendly fixture against Saudi Arabian champions Al-Hilal in Riyadh on 8th December as part of a warm-weather training camp, and the match with Rayo Vallecano will provide fans on Tyneside with an ideal chance to watch the team in action before the Premier League returns.

Rayo, who have former United defender Florian Lejeune in their ranks on loan from Alaves, are currently 8th in La Liga, having achieved a 12th-place finish last season.

PREMIUM SEATING

Premium seating is available this match from £60+VAT per person and includes a food offer and Directors Box seat.

Premium seating can be booked online from 10am on Thursday, 10th November at visit book.nufc.co.uk.’

