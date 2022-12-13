Opinion

Newcastle United flying the flag in New York City

Although the Premier League doesn’t resume until after the Qatar World Cup, the lower leagues (EFL) have all now kicked off again in early December.

It is a more open Championship than in previous seasons, with not that many points separating those at the top and those towards the bottom.

Burnley under Vincent Kompany are looking a particularly good bet to bounce straight back up to the Premiership. Kompany was a fine footballer and the main driving force behind Manchester City’s early success after their 2008 takeover.

Former Newcastle United forward Jon Dahl Tomasson has kept Blackburn Rovers in touch at the top, although they got hammered by north west rivals Preston North End in the snow at Ewood Park at the weekend.

At the other end of the table West Brom have begun to recover, after the disastrous appointment of the former Newcastle manager who shall remain nameless.

They look a lot fitter and continued their good form under Carlos Corberan with another win (now four in a row) in freezing conditions against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last night.

The match was televised and sections of the stadium seemed deserted.

You could say that the mackems got ‘Throstled in the Frost’.

Elsewhere, the biggest hypocrite in journalism, Oliver Holt, has been stirring the pot again. He doesn’t even come across as articulate or resourceful, his own personal twitter account seems to have just become a platform for having potshots at Newcastle United fans.

The ‘NUFC against Sportswashing Group’ recently did a small protest outside Gallowgate at the Chelsea game and they are now being championed by none other than Sunderland fans on their message board’s Sportswashing thread.

One lad who is a Toon diehard is Colin Watson jnr and he is currently on a winter break in New York City with his wife.

He has sent me some pictures of Peter Dillons on 36th Street that he has been frequenting, which is a Newcastle United bar.

There is a Newcastle United club crest and postal code on the wall outside, a Toon flag proudly flying.

Needless to say, Colin has left the Christmas shopping to their lass.

Yes….Geordies do get all over.

HTL

