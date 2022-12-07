News

Newcastle United fans attend arranged Riyadh meeting with club CEO and other key staff

A decent number of Newcastle United fans have made the trip to Saudi Arabia.

A chance to watch the friendly on Thursday against Al-Hilal, as well as the chance to experience a very different culture to what we have in the UK.

The club announced (see below) in October that there would be this second trip to Saudi Arabia, with Eddie Howe and the first team squad having travelled there back in January (2022).

However, whilst that last trip was purely a warm weather one for players and coaching staff, to help prepare them for the final months of the season and the battle against relegation, this time around there appears to be clearly a lot more substance to it.

Whilst there is the warm weather training and friendly to help prepare for the return to competitive action in two weeks time, there is plenty happening off the pitch.

Yesterday it was reported that there are almost 100 Newcastle United personnel in total who have travelled to Saudi Arabia. With basically all the top hierarchy of the club making the trip, Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi amongst them.

CEO Darren Eales (pictured above), Sporting Director Dan Ashworth, as well as what sounds the entire NUFC commercial and marketing personnel.

The club making announcements on both Tuesday (STC) and Wednesday (VOV) to announce new commercial partners, during this trip to Saudi Arabia.

The trip lasts from the 4th to 10th December, including that friendly against Al Hilal.

However, the club also reached out ahead of this trip, with an invitation to Newcastle United fans making it out to Saudi Arabia.

It will be interesting to see what feedback there is from today’s meeting with CEO Darren Eales and other key NUFC staff, but for sure, the more interaction with Newcastle United fans the better, as the club look to make rapid progress, both on and off the pitch.

Newcastle United official announcement – 21 October 2022:

‘Newcastle United will travel to Saudi Arabia for a warm-weather training camp this winter as the Premier League season pauses for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Magpies will visit the country’s capital, Riyadh, from 4th-10th December, and will face Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal in a friendly fixture on 8th December (venue and kick-off time TBC).

Eddie Howe’s side previously travelled to Saudi Arabia in January 2022, visiting Jeddah and recording a 2-1 friendly victory over Al-Ittihad.

On their return to Premier League action, United subsequently won five of their next six matches as part of a nine-game run without defeat.

Eddie Howe said: “The break for the World Cup gives us the opportunity for a mini pre-season ahead of a crucial part of the season, and I’m pleased to have finalised our plans.

“Our trip to Jeddah in January was pivotal for us last season. It galvanised the group, and the hard work the players put in was rewarded in performances and results on our return.

“We will have access to world-class facilities as refurbishments at our own training ground continue, and we look forward to facing Al-Hilal and playing in front of our growing numbers of supporters in the region.”

Al-Hilal is one of Saudi Arabia’s most decorated clubs, winning the last three consecutive Saudi Pro League titles.

Further information on how to watch Al-Hilal v Newcastle United will be confirmed in due course, while nufc.co.uk, NUFC TV and the club’s official social media channels will provide supporters with exclusive content throughout the trip.’

