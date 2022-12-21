News

Newcastle United fail by 82 to set new record

Newcastle United set a new record on 9 November 2022.

For over 46 years, the record for a home League Cup match was the 49,902 back on 21 January 1976, when Newcastle United beat Spurs 3-1.

That home second leg semi-final saw Newcastle progress to their first and still only League Cup final, Man City winning 2-1 thanks to a lucky Dennis Tueart goal…typical, a Newcastle United fan depriving us of a trophy.

Anyway, the League Cup victory on penalties last month saw 51,660 inside St James’ Park to set a new record, only the unsold tickets in the Crystal Palace section preventing a totally full SJP.

The opportunity of course presented itself last night, for yet another new record League Cup home crowd to be set, only 41 days after that new record set against Palace, with this time Bournemouth the visitors.

The match sold out some time ago for Newcastle United fans, with supporters looking forward to the possibility of cup glory under Eddie Howe and the new owners, after almost a decade and a half of not trying in the cups under Mike Ashley.

With 51,660 to beat, the chances of setting a new record were put in doubt when Bournemouth announced before last night’s match, that they had sold only 463 of their 1,079 ticket allocation. that turned up for the Palace match in the last round to beat.

With segregation issues, separate entrances / exits etc, it wasn’t possible for any of their unsold 616 tickets to be sold to Newcastle fans, so those seats were empty.

During last night’s win, the attendance announced as 51,579, falling 82 short of setting a new record home League Cup crowd.

Hopefully, it will be only a three weeks wait for a new record to be set, as the quarter-finals will be played in the week commencing Monday 9 January.

Everything crossed that it will be another home tie when the draw is made on Thursday night after the Man City v Liverpool match. You can hardly complain about the draws so far, playing lower league Tranmere away and then home to Palace and Bournemouth.

A home tie would be perfect again, especially as the odds are very much on Newcastle United having to face another Premier League side. Indeed, with the results last night, it is looking increasingly likely there could be no lower league sides left in the last eight.

Tuesday night Carabao Cup results:

MK Dons 0 Leicester 3

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0

Southampton 2 Lincoln 1

Wolves 2 Gillingham 0

The remaining four games in this last sixteen round are:

Wednesday 21 December

Blackburn v Nottingham Forest (7.45pm)

Charlton v Brighton (7.45pm)

Man Utd v Burnley (8pm)

Thursday 22 December

Man City v Liverpool (8pm)

Stats from BBC Sport:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Tuesday 20 December 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Smith OG 67

Bournemouth:

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (34%) Newcastle 63% (66%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 6 (1) Newcastle 17 (11)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: John Brooks

Crowd: 51,579 (463 Bournemouth)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Shelvey 88), Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 57), Almiron (Murphy 76), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 76)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo

(Eddie Howe reflects on getting the job done – Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 and into the quarter-finals – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Independent ratings for all NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Watch official Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 match highlights HERE including winning goal)

(Bournemouth boss proves to have vivid imagination when describing what happened at Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(United into the quarter-finals! Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Read HERE)

