Newcastle United chances of Top 10, Top 6, Top 4, Top 1…Bookies react to stunning win at Leicester

Some very interesting updated Premier League odds now for this 2022/23 season where Newcastle United are concerned.

An opening to the season where generally very good performances had brought regular draws rather than the wins they deserved, eventually though those promising displays turning into wins.

So much so that heading into the final match of 2022, Eddie Howe’s team have now picked up 25 points from a last possible 27. Boxing Day’s post-World Cup return to action and hammering of Leicester, seemingly rubber stamping the fact that Newcastle are now a team to be taken notice of.

Newcastle United moving up to second (even if only temporarily) and listed below are the general Premier League odds available from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season:

Win the Premier League:

4/9 Man City

9/4 Arsenal

25/1 Newcastle United

33/1 Liverpool

66/1 Man Utd

100/1 Tottenham

300/1 Chelsea

500/1 Brighton

Man City still favourites but Arsenal looking more and more likely to put up some kind of challenge, now eight points clear of the reigning champions and seven points clear of second placed Newcastle United…

The updated current Premier League table on Wednesday morning (27 December 2022):

All a bit mad to then see Newcastle United now clear third favourite, seen as by the end of 27 December last year, NUFC had won only one of their first 19 Premier League matches!

Premier League relegation:

4/6 Bournemouth

5/6 Forest

6/5 Southampton

5/4 Everton

6/4 Wolves

4/1 Leeds

8/1 Leicester

9/1 West Ham

14/1 Fulham

14/1 Brentford

14/1 Villa

14/1 Palace

250/1 Brighton

750/1 Man U

1000/1 Chelsea

1000/1 Tottenham

1000/1 Newcastle United

1500/1 Liverpool

When it comes to the Premier League relegation odds, the likes of Forest and Bournemouth may be favourites but they are making spirited attempts at staying up. Clubs who had started to become established in the Premier League and usually able to rely on two or even three promoted clubs to go straight back down, instead now with serious concerns. The likes of Wolves, Southampton, Everton, West Ham, Leicester, Villa and Leeds all with work to do.

Finish top four:

1/200 Man City, 1/25 Arsenal, 4/7 Liverpool, 1/1 Newcastle United, 7/5 Man Utd, 15/8 Tottenham, 5/1 Chelsea, 20/1 Brighton,

Man City and Arsenal looking nailed on for top four, according to bookies and punters. Liverpool third favourite and now Newcastle United seem as other club most likely to make the Champions League spots. Simply surreal after where we found ourselves 12 months ago.

Finish top six:

1/1000 Man City, 1/200 Arsenal, 1/12 Liverpool, 1/5 Newcastle United, 2/7 Man Utd, 1/3 Tottenham, 4/6 Chelsea, 5/1 Brighton

This is where it really gets quite bizarre for me.

From the mess of a year ago, the bookies / punters very much now see it as Newcastle United being massive 1/5 odds on certainties to be top six as a minimum. The hard work still has to be done of course BUT this is how neutrals are now seeing the new NUFC.

Finish top half:

1/1000 Liverpool, 1/250 Newcastle United, 1/200 Man Utd, 1/200 Tottenham, 1/66 Chelsea, 1/14 Brighton, 13/8 Palace, 15/8 Villa, 9/4 Brentford, 5/2 West Ham, 5/2 Fulham, 13/5 Leicester, 5/1 Leeds, 12/1 Wolves, 18/1 Everton

Finish bottom half:

1/200 Bournemouth, 1/100 Forest, 1/40 Southampton, 1/40 Everton, 1/20 Wolves, 1/6 Leeds, 1/3 Leicester, 4/11 West Ham, 4/11 Brentford, 4/11 Fulham, 1/2 Villa, 1/2 Palace, 6/1 Brighton, 25/1 Chelsea, 33/1 Man U, 66/1 Tottenham, 66/1 Liverpool, 300/1 Newcastle United

The turn around in terms of how outsiders see Newcastle United is quite extraordinary, especially those looking to make money out of the situation, whether bookies or punters.

In only three of the 14 seasons that kicked off under Mike Ashley did NUFC end up top half of the Premier League, Newcastle finished fifth in that one-off 2011/12 season and then scraped tenth twice in 2013/14 and 2017/18. Yet now you can actually get odds of 300/1 for Newcastle to miss out on top half!

Interesting times ahead…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Monday 26 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wood Pen 3, Almiron 7, Joelinton 32

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 60% (46%) Newcastle 40% (54%)

Total shots were Leicester 8 (2) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Leicester 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Leicester 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 32,185 (3,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Anderson 90+2), Willock (Murphy 84), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 83), Joelinton, Wood (Ritchie 88)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser

