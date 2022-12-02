News

Newcastle United Captain commits to staying at St James’ Park

Jamaal Lascelles started 10 of Eddie Howe’s first 11 Premier League matches.

However, after Dan Burn came into the team and partnered Fabian Schar against Aston Villa in mid-February, the Newcastle United Captain found himself on the bench.

Jamaal Lascelles only starting four of the final 16 Premier League games of the 2021/22 season, as Newcastle United had the third best form over the course of the second half of the campaign.

The signing of the excellent Sven Botman has further pushed back Jamaal Lascelles in the pecking order in the centre of defence, behind Burn and Schar, as well as the Dutchman.

The Newcastle United Captain has now broken his silence and said that he will stay at the club and fight for his place, rather than look for a move in January.

With only one Premier League start (defeat at Liverpool) this season, Jamaal Lascelles has at least got some action in the League Cup, starting against both Tranmere and Crystal Palace.

Maybe the cup competitions helping Jamaal Lascelles to make this decision, as he could see some significant action when football restarts at club level after this World Cup.

In a 45 day stretch from 21 December 2022 to 4 February 2023, Newcastle United could potentially have twelve matches, six of them in the cups, if progressing…

Newcastle play Bournemouth in the League Cup and then Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, if NUFC stay in both competitions then by the end of January they would have played another three League Cup games and another FA Cup one.

Eddie Howe very likely to stick with the likes of Jamaal Lascelles in the cup competitions.

Jamaal Lascelles talking to The Chronicle:

“I have been on the bench for a while now.

“I completely understand.

“Especially as a defender, you (know that you) never change a back four if they are fit and keeping clean sheets.

“As much as I want to play, I totally support that.

“My work ethic won’t change.

“I will always be there when called upon.”

Jamaal Lascelles on keeping a positive attitude when nit in the team, avoiding negativity:

“It is huge.

“I have been in dressing rooms that have been toxic.

“I would d never do that I’d always get behind the lads that aren’t playing and try to lead by example.

“If it’s not on the pitch it will be in the dressing room.

“I just think we have got a really special team and everybody is on board.

“I will support the lads as they’d support me.”

Jamaal Lascelles turned 29 last month and when we get to next summer, he will only have one year left on his current NUFC contract.

I could well see that being the ideal timing for both club and player, to go their separate ways. Newcastle picking up a decent transfer fee and saving on wages, whilst Jamaal Lascelles gets a club that can give him regular football.

Until then though, the Newcastle United Captain set to lead the push for success in the cups this season.

