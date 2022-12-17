Opinion

Newcastle 2 Rayo Vallecano 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Sam Hepworth to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 2 Rayo Vallecano 1.

Newcastle United back at St James’ Park, albeit a friendly.

A magnificent near thirty five thousand strong crowd, watching on as NUFC won.

Nick Pope – 7

Made one or two saves and as always, swept up well behind his defence.

A poor punch from a cross early on, was the only mistake I recall.

No chance with the Rayo Vallecano consolation, as Matt Targett scored an own goal from close in.

Kieran Trippier – 7.5

Newcastle’s best player on the day and I get the feeling he never plays any match as a friendly.

Not a case of doing anything over the top or daft, instead just putting in a pretty close version of what we see every week in the Premier League.

Quality of balls into the box were usual level, great to see him back after the World Cup.

Jamaal Lascelles – 5

A lot of sloppy play / passes today and the NUFC skipper one of the biggest culprits.

Got lucky at least a couple of times with poor defending.

Saved once by Pope and another time when the forward got in behind Lascelles but failed to control.

Sven Botman – 6

Not at his best but did ok.

One of many maybe blowing away the cobwebs as he returned to action on a chilly Tyneside day after the warmth of Saudi Arabia.

A bit sloppy at times himself but did his job overall against an opposition who didn’t have the biggest threat.

Matt Targett – 6

A little unfortunate with the own goal as he came across to clear a threat from the other side but made the wrong connection.

Did a decent job overall defensively and regularly got forward.

Sean Longstaff – 7

A cracking goal and saw another effort saved well by the visiting keeper.

Got around the pitch well and like many of his teammates, a mixture of some decent passing, combined with gifting possession at times.

Joe Willock – 6.5

Won the penalty for the winner and just like Longstaff, a mixture of the good and not so good.

Too often chose the wrong option when in possession in decent areas.

Jonjo Shelvey – 5

If he is looking to force his way back into the team, didn’t go about it the right way today.

Even playing in a slow stop / start friendly, his movement and pace was poor.

Gave the ball away at times as well, I fail to see how he will become a regular first choice when Eddie Howe now requires such a high workrate and pace / stamina.

Allan St Maximin – 6.5

In my opinion, he is the one who usually gets more harshly / critically treated by many fans.

Did his best to create and entertain the crowd.

Good levels of energy and commitment, though ASM another one who regularly selected wrong option when in attacking areas.

Jacob Murphy – 6

Kind of did ok but you would have expected Murphy to be the one looking to try and impress the most, as Eddie Howe looks to pick him team for the competitive games ahead.

I don’t see him as a Premier League player and whilst always hoping to be proved wrong, today didn’t suggest for a second that this is the case.

Chris Wood – 6.5

Dispatched his penalty well and did ok actually.

Linked up play well at times but along with many of his teammates, far too often Wood not on the same wavelength when the team got into the attacking third.

Final score:

Newcastle 2 Rayo Vallecano 1

Goals: Longstaff 4, Wood pen 68, Targett OG 75

Newcastle team v Rayo Vallecano:

Pope, Trippier (Miley 83), Lascelles, Botman, Targett, Shelvey (Turner-Cooke 76), Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, ASM, Wood (Stephenson 76)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carlyon, Scott, Brookwell, Crossley, Ndiweni, Murphy

Crowd: 34,956

