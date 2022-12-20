Opinion

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Tuesday 20 December 7.45pm

Eddie Howe took his Bournemouth players into three League Cup quarter-finals, tonight he added one with Newcastle United.

Always the better side, NUFC still found it tough to break down a very negative visiting side, justice in the end though as a Bournemouth own goal decided it.

Ben Cooper:

“It is like the world cup never happened.

“Another high tempo, dominant, intense performance creating chances along the way.

“The only flaw in the plan, the chances were missed.

“Until a second half own goal did what United couldn’t and won the tie.

“But for the absence of var, nufc probably would have scored in the first half, not sure why wilson was offside when scoring.

“And with var would have had a second half penalty for handball but that doesn’t excuse the referee for a duff performance.

“Bournemouth did ok and could have scored towards the end but no one ever does.

“It is getting so that I will be surprised when the toon concede a goal.

“Uncharted cup territory in 2023.”

Billy Miller:

“Picking right back up where we left off.

“A comfortable 1-0 home victory.

“This one sees us through to the quarter finals of a cup we rarely do well in.

“Another home tie versus anyone bar Man City will do for me.”

Dean Wilkins:

“Newcastle pretty much totally dominated and if Wilson’s first half effort had stood, then I think it would have been a case of how many.

“However, scoring with just over 20 minutes left on the clock, led to a not quite as comfortable remainder of the match. Newcastle understandably not going quite so hard for a second killer goal and Eddie Howe managing the game, with late subs and decent defensive control, apart from one late Solanke chance that was well saved by Pope.

“The crowd were strangely quiet, maybe like the players blowing away the cobwebs after this enforced World Cup break.”

Matthew Robson:

“Still in the League Cup past Christmas, whatever next???

“Amazing how swiftly you start taking things for granted.

“It wasn’t the best of games (although NUFC still by far the better team) but with a disciplined defence / team and keeper like ours, it is a massive plus.

“This is now nine wins and a draw in the last ten matches, with 22 goals scored and only four conceded.

“That is getting on for conceding only every four hours of football or so.

“Mental!!!”

Paul Patterson:

“Made hard work of that.

“Still, nobody will care about a scruffy own goal if we lift the League Cup.”

David Punton:

“Some understandable rustiness out there after the World Cup hiatus, but it was a case of job done for United and into quarter final draw, which we hope is going to be kind to us.

“It was a bit like the first day back at school for the players, getting to know each other after what has felt a long month apart, for the jamboree in Qatar.

“Saddled with a really poor referee tonight.

“The first half goal was clearly onside and if they had VAR in the League Cup we would have been ahead sooner.

“He was at it again second half, missing a handball.

“It’s good to be back though and they need to step it up for the Leicester game.”

Nat Seaton:

“Winning with an og just about sums up the game!

“Not the best football on show but the important thing is that we are in the draw on Thursday.

“Quarter finals here we come, exciting times!!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Tuesday 20 December 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Smith OG 67

Bournemouth:

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (34%) Newcastle 63% (66%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 6 (1) Newcastle 17 (11)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: John Brooks

Crowd: 51,579 (463 Bournemouth)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Shelvey 88), Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 57), Almiron (Murphy 76), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 76)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo

(United into the quarter-finals! Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Read HERE)

