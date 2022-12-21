Opinion

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Independent ratings for all NUFC players

It ended Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0.

Eddie Howe and his players through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Looking maybe a little bit rusty after over five weeks away, nevertheless the NUFC team kept at it and deservedly won the tie, even though it took a forced own goal to get Newcastle United over the line.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 match:

As you can see, this summed up really where Newcastle’s strengths were. Although with Bournemouth so negative it was always going to be hard to break them down.

Bruno Guimaraes the only one of the front six who really played something like near his usual level, driving Newcastle forward time after time and linking up pretty much every move. Though even he looked like he needed this game to get back into the swing of things.

After Bruno, the next five highest rated were all in the back five. This reflects the job they did and Bournemouth only managed two shots on target, one of those a straightforward effort directly at Nick Pope, whilst his only serious save that needed to be made was in the 89th minute from Solanke.

Personally, whilst I thought Bruno did well, I think Sven Botman was clear man of the match, playing really well, as we have come to expect in a very short period of time.

Stats from BBC Sport:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Tuesday 20 December 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Smith OG 67

Bournemouth:

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (34%) Newcastle 63% (66%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 6 (1) Newcastle 17 (11)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: John Brooks

Crowd: 51,579 (463 Bournemouth)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Shelvey 88), Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 57), Almiron (Murphy 76), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 76)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo

