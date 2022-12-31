Opinion

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – You can’t win them all!

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – Saturday 31 December 3pm

Eddie Howe going with an unchanged team.

The NUFC Head Coach hoping to see his side make it seven Premier League wins in a row, nine victories in a row in all competitions.

Great to see Callum Wilson back in the matchday squad after illness ruled him out on Monday at Leicester. With ASM on the bench as well, Newcastle looking to have strong options if needing to make a change to try and get a goal…

With a combined 95 goals in their combined 31 Premier League matches so far this season, fans anticipating plenty of goalmouth action.

A predictably lively opening from two sides that play at a high tempo and the first save with 10 minutes gone, Meslier comfortably keeping out Joelinton’s right foot shot.

On 20 minutes Fabian Schar going close, his header just past the post from a Kieran Trippier cross, following a corner.

A set-piece increasingly looking likely to be the route to an opening goal, as only four minutes later, a corner headed by Joelinton and Dan Burn firing wide (with his right foot) as the ball fell for him.

Yet another chance falling to a defender, Trippier crossing and Meslier producing a good save from Sven Botman.

The Leeds keeper following that up with another decent stop, this time from a Willock long range effort.

Leeds had got into a few decent positions themselves but the half-time whistle went with Nick Pope still to make a save, as the visitors failed to get any shots on target in the opening 45.

Newcastle United maybe not at their very best but doing enough to make you think that a goal might not be too far away.

The theme continuing a couple of minutes into the second half, a set-piece ending up with Fabian Schar firing over the bar.

On 53 minutes a Trippier free-kick met by Dan Burn’s head and as Wood looked to convert, Meslier did really well to come out and block the striker’s effort.

With 57 minutes gone, Leeds get their first effort on target. Rodrigo denied by an excellent Nick Pope save.

Just after the hour mark, Trippier yet again almost the one to open up Leeds. His corner met by Schar at the back post, Meslier yet again saving well.

With 64 minutes on the clock, a double change, ASM and Wilson on for Willock and Wood.

With the rain lashing down, it was Sean Longstaff though who should have then swiftly opened the scoring after the changes, however, after doing well to ride a challenge in the box, Longstaff firing over from 12 yards out with his left foot, when he should have scored.

The corner count continuing to rise and this time Joelinton heading past the right post.

Six minutes of normal time remaining and ASM doing well, ball into Joelinton who this time clears the bar with his shot.

Another change for Newcastle, as Almiron replaced. Personally I would have liked to see Anderson getting a chance but it is Murphy coming on.

Into added time and the only real action of note seeing Callum Wilson booked for a bad foul.

The final whistle going and a goalless draw, not a result that I think anybody was predicting.

It had to happen sometime and at times it just doesn’t happen.

Newcastle United in good company, as Man City failed to beat strugglers Everton at the Etihad.

United head into the New Year on 34 points in third, a bit of a shame that the goal didn’t come and then the chance to join Man City on 36 points.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leeds:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 41% (49%) Newcastle 59% (51%)

Total shots were Leeds 8 (6) Newcastle 16 (9)

Shots on target were Leeds 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Leeds 3 (3) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 64), Almiron (Murphy 84), Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

