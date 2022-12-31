Opinion

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – Saturday 31 December 3pm

Yet another clean sheet for Nick Pope…but this time Newcastle failing to make it count at the other end.

Eddie Howe’s team easily the most deserving of the win but having to settle for a point.

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Deflating – but there wasn’t much wrong with that performance.

“Uncharacteristically weak on set-pieces today.

“We have to learn how to deal with teams who defend deep and settle for a point.

“Shame ASM and Wilson couldn’t change the game. Onwards and upwards.”

Jamie Smith:

“Proper damp squib to end a fantastic year on.

“Leeds came to disrupt and with the assistance of the miserable weather they managed to wreck the game.

“However, I thought there were some missed opportunities with Longstaff ballooning over twice, the second an utter waste of our best opportunity and too many crosses going down Meslier’s throat.

“If you look across the last four home games in all competitions, Willock’s strike v Chelsea is our only proper goal, so it may well be that more additions are needed to maintain our lofty position.

“Didn’t help that the ref persisted in ridiculous calls and lost control of the game.

“Trippier’s booking rules him out of Arsenal and I’m going to be furious if it turns out to be another con by dirty Leeds after checking the meagre highlights.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Oh well, our winning run is over after today’s 0-0 draw.

“Not to worry, we created plenty of second half chances to win and on another day we would have.

“Just before Eddie brought on Wilson and Maxi, we looked like the only winners.

“But bizarrely, once they come on it took the momentum out of our sails.

“Now I would never tell NGE (Nice Guy Eddie) how to go on, but maybe put big joe back into a holding role, that allows Bruno more freedom going forward.

“Anyway, roll on arsenal and hopefully Lumo trains are still running.

“NUWNBD”

GToon:

“A disappointing end to what has been an amazing year.

“The only positive is that in years gone by we would have lost that game.

“I think if Eddie was wondering about what to do in January, maybe Longstaff and Wood have shown him a couple of places that can be improved.

“A very interesting month lies ahead.

“And Eddie, if you are reading this, I reckon its games like today that can be turned by a player like Maddison.

“Happy new year everyone.”

Billy Miller:

“Typical that we ended one of the best calendar years in our history with a damp squib.

“We have broken our record for the most games unbeaten in a row in a single season in the Premier League, which is incredible when you consider where we were this time last year (1 win in 19 and staring at relegation).

“A Meslier inspired melee at the end as frustrations boiled over.

“Deserved a win but never mind.

“Let’s celebrate 2022 in style tonight.

“More of the same in 2023 please.”

Paul Patterson:

“You can’t win em all.

“But that was disappointing.”

Ben Cooper:

“A lively encounter this one.

“I enjoyed it mostly, United were off the pace in the first half and gave it everything in the second but missed a bit of spark.

“Had we scored one of the eight great chances we created, it is likely that it would have been enough, but those chances were missed and I have seen worse teams at SJP who have taken a point.

“The antics at the end meant that NUFC lost focus when Leeds were most under pressure and that was disappointing, but other than that, good game, well played, it wasn’t to be and move on to Arsenal.”

David Punton:

“Chances came and went, as we end a brilliant 2022 at a rain swept SJP with a point to Leeds, who came for a draw, and managed to get it thanks to our profligacy and the non-award of a blatant penalty.

“What is the point of the VAR if they won’t use it? That one has really cost us.

“The players have given us everything this year but we just couldn’t find the opening today. Such a shame.

“Sean Longstaff getting a lot of stick on social media in particular for his performance.

“Leeds only created one shot that was on target, and it was game that was there for the taking, but you get days like these. You just can’t win them all.

“Let’s face it, we have been spoiled rotten this season, so let’s not get too down just yet. It’s a long season.

“There has been a lot of media nonsense about winning the league. We won’t.

“This was a bit of a reality check as we see out the final hours of 2022.

“If today showed anything, it’s that we need a couple more new faces in the transfer window.”

Nat Seaton:

“Well we should have won that!

“The unbeaten run continues but very disappointing not to get all 3 points.

“Poor finishing cost us today.

“Trippier missing the Arsenal game is a big blow but lets be positive and see what we can get…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – Saturday 31 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leeds:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 41% (49%) Newcastle 59% (51%)

Total shots were Leeds 8 (6) Newcastle 16 (9)

Shots on target were Leeds 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Leeds 3 (3) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 64), Almiron (Murphy 84), Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

(Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – You can’t win them all! – Read HERE)

(Big blow as Kieran Trippier ruled out of Arsenal match after Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – Read HERE)

