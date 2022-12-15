News

New official Newcastle United training update gives these clues for Rayo Vallecano availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery featuring the NUFC players.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match against Rayo Vallecano.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this friendly match, plus of course the Bournemouth match that follows on Tuesday night.

The photos published by Newcastle United on Thursday, featured Wednesday’s training and the following 18 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Karl Darlow, Ryan Fraser, Joelinton, Loris Karius, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Targett, Joe Willock, Chris Wood

Those not seen, include Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar, Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope, the five who were out at the Qatar World Cup. Sky Sports reported that both Trippier and Wilson were back at the training complex yesterday, with the other trio set to join them shortly, presumably the England pair beginning with work in the gym etc, rather than group training on the first day of their return.

Other players not seen in the Newcastle United training shots, include long-term injured Paul Dummett, as well as Elliot Anderson. Hopefully the teenage winger / attacking midfielder will be ok to be involved on Tuesday night against Bournemouth.

Alexander Isak still missing and seemingly no return to playing duty imminent, whilst of course Emil Krafth isn’t expected back playing competitively until next season.

Also involved in the training photos was Mark Gillespie, who isn’t in the official NUFC Premier league squad for the first half of this season.

Whilst young players Alex Murphy, Lewis Miley, Max Thompson and Jay Turner-Cooke could all be seen joining in with first team training.

