New Brendan Rodgers injury update on James Maddison casts doubt on January move

James Maddison watched on from the stands, as Newcastle hammered Leicester.

The Foxes knocked back two Newcastle bids in the summer, with speculation continuing to mount ahead of the January 2023 window that a third offer from NUFC could be on its way.

James Maddison has continued to refuse to sign a new contract and only 18 months remain before his current deal is set to end in June 2024, when he could potentially leave for nothing. The smart money is on the midfielder leaving in one of these next two windows, the big question though is which one?

Ahead of the Boxing Day game, a bit of a confused picture built up regarding James Maddison and his fitness / availability / injury situation…

Leicester assistant boss Chris Davies on James Maddison, after beating MK Dons 3-0 – Tuesday 20 December:

“We just need to get him up to speed really.

“He came back a little bit later than the other guys that played tonight from the World Cup.

“But he is training this week and I would expect him to be available for Boxing Day (against Newcastle United).”

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers on James Maddison ahead of the Newcastle match – Friday 23 December:

“We’re going to give it every chance to see where James Maddison is at (with his injury).

“He’s had some ongoing issues with his knee for a little bit of time.

“So we will just assess that over the next couple of days.”

As mentioned above, James Maddison neither in the Leicester team nor on the bench.

Following the game, this update…

Owynn Palmer-Atkin of BBC Sport Leicester after Newcastle’s 3-0 win and James Maddison watching from the stands – Monday 26 December:

“Brendan Rodgers has confirmed to me that there is no clear diagnosis of James Maddison’s injury.

“The pain has moved to the front of his knee from the back and he is being assessed.

“There’s no time-frame yet on his return.”

Leicester fans reacting to that latest James Maddison update from the BBC Sport Leicester journalist:

‘Really good medical not to know what the problem is for seven weeks. Unfathomable.’

‘If you believe that in this day and age with the finest medics and physiotherapists at his disposal then you’ll believe anything. Something going on here.’

‘There is something going on with Maddison. What Rogers says here directly contradicts what his assistant manager fobbed media off with after MK Dons win, when he said then there was no issue with JM. Someone is lying. Arguably both are not being entirely honest.’

‘Oh I know when his return will be! When he’s running out on the pitch in a Newcastle shirt.’

‘I was talking to a couple of fans coming out the KP today, it was discussed that we will never see Maddison in a City shirt again.

We all came to the conclusion that his transfer to Newcastle is a done deal.’

‘Which must have been the case in Qatar? Odd that England declared him back in training, fit & available for selection from game 3 on…?’

‘There is no time frame next time he’ll be playing is in a Newcastle shirt.’

‘Must of got injured at the darts.’

‘Maddison is gone , unless we make some significant signings in January this club is in big trouble.’

‘Faking an injury to get a cheaper move in jan…’

Fair to say that most of the Leicester fans reacting to that most recent update, are neither convinced James Maddison is really injured, nor are they convinced he will still be a Leicester player by the time this January 2023 transfer window closes.

So are the conspiracy theorists correct, is this a convenient injury that suddenly won’t prevent a move to Newcastle United, or another club, happening next month?

Or is it a genuine injury that could potentially prevent a move to another club going through for James Maddison in January?

Or is it a genuine injury that will see the player missing for an unspecified time before then back in action for Leicester?

I have a feeling all will be revealed pretty shortly and five weeks from now, at the end of the transfer window, things could / should be a lot clearer.

