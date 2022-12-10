Opinion

Never mind the quality – Feel the entertainment

Only six matches to go now of this Qatar World Cup.

Well five really, as the third place play-off is a waste of time and a match that the two teams involved usually take as an opportunity to start a lot of players who have hardly, if at all, featured in the competitive matches.

So what have we learnt so far with just two quarter-finals, two semis and the final to go?

A total of 58 Qatar World Cup games played over the course of these past three weeks.

Well for me, it is very much a case of… Never mind the quality – Feel the entertainment.

It has been one of the very best World Cups to watch from an entertainment perspective.

However, you also have to acknowledge that, certainly at the elite end of things, the actual quality of the football and the individual players at this Qatar World Cup has been amongst the very worst, if not THE worst ever World Cup. Certainly since we got colour TV and a lot of the matches could be seen on our TV screens sitting at home, or in the pub, or in a giant venue at £15 a head where the admission charge is paid purely for that moment when a goal is scored and you can finally throw that £7 pint up in the air and pretend to be so excited that it looks like you have won the lottery.

This isn’t one of those ‘When I was a lad…’ articles, although…I suppose it is.

Football was better back in the day, the best teams were better and certainly the best players were a lot better.

The Government might have completely failed with their ‘levelling up’ for the North, well it would have helped if they had actually tried at all.

However, there has certainly been a levelling up in football generally, or should that be a levelling down? Or a bit of both?

This is what we are seeing at the Qatar World Cup in my opinion, BUT, we are also seeing it on a daily / weekly basis in the Premier League and Champions League as well.

In these 58 matches of the Qatar World Cup so far, tell me the strikers you have seen that you would automatically play ahead of Callum Wilson for Newcastle United?

Come on, I’m waiting.

I’m not being funny, but certainly as a centre-forward, I wouldn’t even be excited, or see the logic, if say Newcastle replaced Callum Wilson with Harry Kane, certainly not on what we have seen so far from the Spurs player at this Qatar World Cup. He has done alright but he hasn’t exactly been an Alan Shearer, Sir Leslie Ferdinand or Andy Cole, and those are just a trio of strikers Newcastle signed in a three year period in the mid-90s.

Argentina’s centre-forward is a reserve striker for Man City, Brazil’s was somebody who has to play out wide for Tottenham due to the competition at a pretty average PL club, France’s centre-forward is a 36 year old who was deemed not good enough for Arsenal a number of years ago. Yes, I know Benzema would have played there for France if fit, but he turns 35 in only nine days time!

You have to really scrape around for main strikers at this Qatar World Cup who have excelled, or even made any real headlines. The hat-trick hero for Portugal was a bit of an accident, a petulant Ronaldo dropped and Ramos getting his first ever start for Portugal and finding three goals from nowhere. You had that Burnley plank Wout Weghorst almost spoil that Argentina party last night, when getting two goals for Holland.

The top of the Qatar World Cup goalscoring list is Mbappe and he is really the stand alone true top quality at this tournament in the attacking / creative end of things. He plays out wide of course and yet still looks a hot favourite to be top scorer, five already and England to come tonight.

When you are looking at the reliance from the top / better teams on their main creative / quality in the attacking half, you find 37 year old Modric, 35 year old Messi, 37 year old Ronaldo and so on. Neymar was Brazil’s big creator of the main magic moments they did enjoy, including that goal against Croatia but he is nearly 31 and surely no chance he will still be around starting in the 2026 World Cup when he’ll be close to turning 35.

I’m not imagining it, at past World Cups there were most definitely more star players and in their prime (not relying on past their bests Messi, Ronaldo, Modric etc), as well as more star teams.

The teams at the other end of the spectrum, the poor to average, are now no longer playing like headless chickens, as you might have seen in the past. They all have highly qualified coaches, the teams and individual players all well drilled to know their jobs and very rarely fall apart.

As the better teams / nations (in terms of football) have got worse, the worse teams / nations have got better.

Saudi Arabia beat Argentina

Japan defeated Spain and Germany

Tunisia beat Franc

Cameroon defeated Brazil

Morocco beat Belgium and Spain

South Korea defeated Portugal

These results above simply sum it all up…Never mind the quality – Feel the entertainment, at this Qatar World Cup.

It simply reflects football in general, the Premier League and Champions League, a lot of good players and good teams, but not top quality, especially when it comes to flair players and strikers.

Which brings me to Newcastle United.

To sign Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman for around £75m the pair, is simply outstanding business. I think that in this football climate, the £59m (plus potential future £4m payments) for Alexander Isak will prove also to be brilliant business longer-term, one he is fit, in this seriously inflated transfer market.

Then we have the absolute bonus bargain business that has seen the likes of Trippier, Burn, Pope and Targett arrive for a combined figure of less than £50m!

Massive opportunities lie ahead for Newcastle United now, as we see the benefits of ambitious minded owners employing high quality people to make educated and well researched decisions on player recruitment, as well as in other areas of the football club.

If you had unlimited money just who would you buy for NUFC from this Qatar World Cup? Apart from Mbappe, maybe Bellingham is the one you would break the bank for, but beyond him I don’t think there are any massive stand outs, especially in the England squad. A lot of good players, including the NUFC trio, but not highest end quality. Likes of Foden and Saka are good BUT suffer from the Premier League / England ridiculous hype that totally distorts things these days.

So much money is spent on so many average players these days, it is easy to see how so many Premier League clubs can burn through hundreds of millions of pounds and you look around the pitch and wonder where the cash has been spent…Everton a prime example with spending of over half a billion in very few years, yet now have found themselves having become regular relegation fighters.

It was sad to hear of Pele in failing health during this current Qatar World Cup BUT at the same time, a reminder of a true great of past World Cups and one of many real quality players who graced those tournaments in years gone by.

