My three New Year’s wishes for Newcastle United – Starting with St James’ Park expansion

After the Qatar World Cup, we are now well and truly back into this intriguing Newcastle United season.

Before Eddie Howe and his team kicked off again in the Premier League at Leicester, we thought it an ideal time in the heart of the festive season to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a small number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

A little later to the questions than most, we have Billy Miller bouncing back from the demands of the festive season and belatedly (after the win at Leicester) giving his responses:

Next four games now are Arsenal and Leeds in Premier League, then Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup and Leicester in Carabao Cup. A straight choice, would you rather win the two cup games and 0 PL points, or 6 PL points and lose the two cup games?

What a horrible first question. On the one hand, winning those two games would give us a real foothold in the Champions League race. Drawing three points closer to Arsenal would further our claims as title contenders. However, I would take a cup victory and Europa League football quite happily, so I’d probably rather stay in the cups.

If you were granted three New Year’s wishes (apart from the obvious of winning something!) to come true in 2023…

Plans to increase the St James’ Park capacity to be published.

A season ticket for 23/24 season.

European football for the 23/24 season.

How was the World Cup for you?

I thoroughly enjoyed it. Hate everything about the awarding, timing and building of it. However, the enjoyment of it was right up there. There were several memorable games (mainly the ones featuring Argentina) and then the best final I’ve seen in my lifetime.

If Eddie Howe left Newcastle United, which manager who was at the Qatar World Cup would you like to replace him?

I really don’t know.

The Morocco and Croatia managers both did well of course but I wasn’t really analysing them enough to understand if they are actually good managers. Didier Deschamps managed to turn around a final which France spent 80 minutes being spectators in. Was that due to his substitutions or Mbappe’s brilliance? I don’t know.

If I have to pick one, I’ll go for Louis Van Gaal. His team lost to the eventual winners and his changes definitely influenced that spectacular comeback against the Argies. The free kick routine for the equaliser was outstanding. But then, he didn’t call up Botman who has been a beast this season and I would rate over Blind or Ake. After all that deliberation, I’m going to take a hard pass on the nightmare scenario and imagine nobody bar Eddie in our dugout.

Is it the right decision to keep Gareth Southgate as England manager?

Before the tournament I was half hoping we’d do terribly so that Southgate would get the old heave-ho.

During the tournament he surprised me by actually going for it. All I’ve ever wanted from him is to drop the negative back five with two holding midfielder formation and he did that.

We generally played more exciting football (USA game aside) than we have done in other tournaments under him. We outplayed France with no help from the worst referee of the tournament.

By the end of the World Cup I was more ambivalent about his position. I wasn’t as desperate for him to go but I still didn’t feel he’s the right man for the job. When it was announced he was staying on I discovered my true feelings, as I was gutted that we’d be seeing him at another tournament. The fact is, he doesn’t beat the big teams. Because of that I don’t see us ever winning something under him.

One England player (apart from Bellingham, who would be probably the automatic choice for most) who was at the World Cup, to sign for Newcastle, who would it be?

Pickford, so that he can rot in the reserves and give Pope his rightful opportunity as number one. But then that would rob us of the fun of watching him fall apart every time he plays us.

I’d probably actually go for Kane. If anyone is going to break Shearer’s record, I’d prefer them to play for us when doing so. Kane has a good chance of doing it. He’s an excellent striker and could actually work alongside another striker at Newcastle, as he drops deep and becomes an auxiliary midfielder, so it wouldn’t necessarily end Wilson’s career with us.

A player who you hadn’t previously heard of, or at least considered, who impressed you at the World Cup and you’d like Newcastle to sign?

I thought Jamal Musaila looked rough but quality. Germany had a poor tournament but he was their standout player for me. Still just a teenager himself and comfortable on either wing. I really liked Gakpo but he’s obviously already been snaffled up by Liverpool. At a reasonable price too.

Your New Year’s resolution that is Newcastle United related…?

I’ve been trying to go to a game every month this season (away tickets are like gold dust and Newcastle is a six hour trek for me). That would mean I see 10 games with my current record being seven. I’ve managed to do it so far and am up here now to get December’s game banked. So my resolution will be to ensure I continue my streak and reach that goal of 10 games attended.

Win the Carabao / League Cup sometime in the next five years AND finish between 8th and 10th in each of these five seasons, or win nothing AND finish between 2nd and 4th in every one of these five seasons?

Much as I want to win a trophy, I think if we finish between 8th and 10th every season for five years it would be catastrophic for our growth as a team.

Finishing in the Champions League every year would mean we generate the money and attract the players. I know this is in conflict with my first answer but I think over a longer term if we are finishing that low in the table season on season, we are likely to have lost Eddie, Bruno and many others (potentially even the owners).

Newcastle United had the third best form in the Premier League in the first half of 2022, NUFC have the third best form in the Premier League so far in the second half of 2022, are Newcastle United the third best team / squad in the Premier League?

We’ve been phenomenal.

Without trying to come across as overly pessimistic, I’ll be surprised if we finish third.

I don’t think we have the third best team and certainly not the third best squad.

What we do have is one of the best attitudes / mentalities in the league, as well as a clutch of extremely talented players and a fantastic manager. We’ll definitely get Europe this season, but we’ll do well to stay in third, or even fourth, in my opinion.

Having got into this current situation, if Newcastle United now ended up not qualifying for Europe (and didn’t win any trophies), would this season be a failure?

Not a failure, as we’ve done exceptionally well to be where we are.

We have accelerated beyond any ambitions most of us harboured at the start of the season. It would be hugely disappointing if we missed out on Europe of some sort now. Not a failure but certainly disappointing.

Having now experienced a mid-season World Cup, how would you feel if another one happened in the future?

I enjoyed the tournament, but I wouldn’t want another. It would be so Fifa to try and replicate the Olympics and have a summer and winter World Cup every four years so that we actually have World Cups every two years.

