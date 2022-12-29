News

Missing from official Newcastle United training update – Concern for Leeds availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery featuring the NUFC players.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match against Leeds.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this final NUFC Premier League match of 2022.

The photos published by the club on Thursday, featured Newcastle United training earlier today, the following 18 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Karl Darlow, Ryan Fraser, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Loris Karius, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood

A number of Newcastle United players not included in the official training images and there no doubt will be innocent reasons why some can’t be seen, BUT still, it has to be a concern that Callum Wilson isn’t one of those that can bee seen.

Eddie Howe said after the Leicester match that it was illness and the striker not feeling 100%, that had kept him out of Monday’s game. If he was involved in group training in the second last training session ahead of the Leeds game, difficult to see Wilson available to start.

As for the others who couldn’t be seen, Emil Krafth of course isn’t in the official Newcastle Premier League squad for the first half of the season and it is likely to be next season before he is available for first team football. Keeper Mark Gillespie was included in today’s Newcastle United training shots but he isn’t in the official NUFC Premier League squad either, for this opening half of the season.

Paul Dummett continues to be long-term injured, whilst Jonjo Shelvey has joined him, a calf injury set to keep him out for a couple of months. Still no sign of Alexander Isak either.

The others who couldn’t be seen in these official training photos were Fabian Schar, Javier Manquillo, Matt Targett and Joe Willock.

