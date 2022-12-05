News

Mike Ashley pulls this stunt with Coventry City – Zero surprise for Newcastle United fans

Mike Ashley, via his Frasers Group, took control of the Coventry Building Society Arena in November (2022).

This is the stadium where Coventry City play their first team matches.

Mike Ashley took ownership of the ground when buying up the three former operating companies that controlled the stadium.

Coventry City fans, if they had any kind of idea, should have heard the alarm bells sounding very loudly.

If they didn’t last month, then after today’s news those alarm bells will be deafening for supporters of the Championship club.

The Coventry fans have faced an ever growing number of nightmare years due to ownership and stadium issues, Mike Ashley might have just finished them off.

BBC Sport reporting that Mike Ashley and his Frasers Group, have now given Coventry City an eviction notice, meaning that the club will now shortly be homeless, unless something changes.

With the World Cup break coming to an end, Coventry are away at Reading on Saturday, so there should be no issues with that going ahead. However, in 12 days time the Sky Blues are due to host Swansea, so who knows whether that will be able to go ahead?

Mike Ashley and the Frasers Group have informed Coventry City that they have a ‘reasonable amount of time’ to remove what they own from the stadium…what is ‘reasonable’ where Mike Ashley is concerned, is very much different no doubt to what the rest of us would see it as. Plus, when it comes to ‘reasonable’ time being given to the football club, nowhere does that appear to involve allowing any more matches to be played at the now Ashley owned stadium.

BBC Sport report on Mike Ashley and his Frasers Group’s latest move – 5 December 2022:

‘Coventry City have been issued with an eviction notice by the new owners of the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group took over the stadium last month after buying its three former operating companies.

They say the Championship club has no continuing right to use the ground.

Club officials were informed on Friday they must return keys and access cards and an FA Youth Cup game on Saturday was switched to Leamington Town FC.

Frasers do not believe they are bound by the previous licence agreement with the stadium’s former owners, Wasps rugby club, who went into administration on 18 October.

Coventry are away to Reading when their Championship campaign resumes on Saturday and their next scheduled home fixture is against Swansea on 17 December.

Frasers have said, however, that they will be given a reasonable amount of time to remove goods and property from the stadium.’

