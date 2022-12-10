News

Massive Morocco carrot awaits England

Less than two hours now until England kick-off.

Gareth Southgate’s team facing France at 10pm (7pm UK time) for a place in the Qatar World Cup semi-finals.

Now lying in wait for England, a massive Morocco carrot.

A quite unbelievable run of results has seen Morocco deservedly become the first ever country from Africa to reach a World Cup semi-final.

What a brilliant story.

I say massive Morocco carrot for England, IF they can beat France, but this has been no fluke for the third team to reach these Qatar semi-finals, just look at these results…

Morocco 0 Croatia 0

Morocco 2 Belgium 0

Morocco 2 Canada 1

Morocco 0 Spain 0 (Morocco win 3-0 on penalties)

Morocco 1 Portugal 0

(Going into this Qatar World Cup, their results had been…Liberia 0 Morocco 2, Morocco 2 Chile 0, Paraguay 0 Morocco 0, Morocco 3 Georgia 0)

In their last nine international matches, Morocco have won seven, drawn two and lost none.

Whilst when it comes to goals, they have scored 12 and conceded only one in some fifteen hours of football (including added time).

Spain couldn’t even score against them with any of three penalties in their last sixteen shoot out, only Canada have scored a goal against Morocco in their last nine matches.

This is what football is all about.

The greatest sport in the world.

The ONLY sport in the world.

Can you imagine what it must mean to those Morocco players and their fans, both in Qatar and back home…?

Absolutely brilliant.

Remaining Qatar World Cup schedule:

Friday 9 December

First Quarter-Final

Brazil 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia win 4-2 on penalties)

Second Quarter-Final

Holland 2 Argentina 2 (Argentina win 4-3 on penalties)

Saturday 10 December 7pm

Third Quarter-Final

Morocco 1 Portugal 0

Fourth Quarter-Final

England v France (7pm)

Tuesday 13 December

First Semi-Final

Croatia v Argentina (7pm)

Wednesday 14 December

Second Semi-Final

Morocco v England or France

Saturday 17 December

Third place play-off (3pm)

Sunday 18 December

Qatar World Cup Final (3pm)

