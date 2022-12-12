Opinion

Massive Carabao Cup opportunity has now opened up for Newcastle United – I just didn’t realise…

I obviously knew that Newcastle United were into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup (League Cup in old money).

I knew that victories over Tranmere Rovers and Crystal Palace had seen Eddie Howe and his team ensure progress to at least just before Christmas.

However, I hadn’t grasped at all really, just how massive a Carabao Cup opportunity had now opened up for Newcastle United.

The Qatar World Cup has I suppose distracted me to an extent BUT in reality, with Newcastle only losing once in the Premier League and sitting third in the table at Christmas, it is THAT which has understandably not make me quite take in what opportunities potentially lie ahead.

This is how the fourth round fixtures look in the Carabao Cup next week:

Tuesday 20 December

Milton Keynes Dons v Leicester City (7.45pm)

Wolves v Gillingham (7.45pm)

Wednesday 21 December

Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest (7.45pm)

Charlton Athletic v Brighton (7.45pm)

Newcastle United v Bournemouth (7.45pm)

Southampton v Lincoln City (7.45)

Man Utd v Burnley (8pm)

Thursday 22 December

Man City v Liverpool

If Newcastle United get through, then at worst (on paper), these would be the seven other clubs in the quarter-final draw…

Man Utd, Man City, Leicester, Wolves, Forest, Brighton, Southampton

Whilst (on paper) these would be the seven other clubs at best…

Liverpool, Burnley, MK Dons, Gillingham, Blackburn, Charlton, Lincoln

I think in reality, we will see a mixture of the above, with Blackburn very likely to get through and I would fancy at least one bigger upset and at least of of MK Dons, Gillingham, Charlton and Lincoln getting through.

If Newcastle United do the business against Bournemouth then I think they would have to be very unlucky to get a last eight draw, where NUFC wouldn’t be big favourites to go through.

If indeed Eddie Howe’s team did get through just these next two Carabao Cup rounds, you are then talking a home and away two-legged semi-final. If reaching that then unless it was Man City, I would really fancy Newcastle United to do it.

It is quite amazing / shocking our record in this competition.

Not only have Newcastle never won the League Cup (now Carabao Cup), only once have we got to a semi-final (and then final) in 1976.

Whisper it quietly but a fair draw and a path is very much opening up to Wembley…

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Tuesday 20 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

