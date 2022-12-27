Opinion

Massive advantages emerge for Newcastle United in their impending clash with Leeds United

It is Newcastle v Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

The closest that Newcastle United have for a derby at this moment in time and indeed, are likely to have, for some time.

In an ironic twist of fate, it was only thanks to Newcastle that Leeds are still visiting St James’ Park.

If Newcastle had lost at Turf Moor on the final day of last season, it would have been Burnley staying up and not the team from Elland Road. Not that our mates from Yorkshire will thanking us for this on Saturday!

As we have got closer to this Newcastle v Leeds game, the positives have massively swung towards Eddie Howe and his team…and I’m not just talking about the current gap of 18 points that separates the two clubs. NUFC second top of the Premier League, whilst LUFC are only two points above the relegation zone in fifteenth.

Further massive advantages emerging for Newcastle United in their impending clash with Leeds United.

Whilst Leeds lost to Wolves in the Carabao Cup ahead of the Qatar World Cup, Eddie Howe had the benefit of having a warm up cup match last week against Bournemouth, before kicking off again in the Premier Leahue.

All the Boxing Day round of matches are shown live on Amazon Prime BUT Newcastle were one of those clubs who didn’t have any alteration to accommodate the streaming service, their game staying at 3pm on Monday.

That gives Eddie Howe fully five days to prepare for Newcastle v Leeds.

On top of that, yesterday’s match couldn’t have gone any better, including when it comes to preparations for Saturday.

Two goals up after seven minutes, the match effectively won, then 3-0 on 32 minutes to guarantee it. This allowed Newcastle to coast the final hour of the win over Leicester, Eddie Howe must have been absolutely loving it.

In contrast…as well as no warm up cup game after the World Cup break, Leeds then got the very worst Boxing Day kick-off date / time, the tenth BD fixture to be played at 8pm on Wednesday. Effectively, some two and a half days less preparation time, compared to Newcastle.

To compound that, their opponents are…Manchester City. Whatever the end result of the match, one thing for sure, playing Man City usually means you are doing more running chasing the reigning champions than against any other opponent.

I think fair to say that when Jesse Marsch dreamed of his festive schedule, playing Man City at Elland Road at 8pm on Wednesday night and then away at Newcastle United at 3pm on the New Year’s Eve, wasn’t top of his wish list.

Nothing is ever sure in football and nobody can take a win for NUFC on Saturday for granted…BUT…every factor that you get in your favour, can be massive. Unless there are any injuries we don’t know about, Eddie Howe can almost certainly start against Leeds with exactly the same team who hammered Leicester, plus of course the luxury of bringing Callum Wilson into the team if he chooses, with the striker having missed Monday through illness.

I would be amazed though if Jesse Marsch feels he can play exactly the same team against both Man City and Newcastle.

Indeed, whilst I’m not saying he will be writing these next two games off, you have to think that the Leeds boss will be more targeting the huge relegation clash that follows. Leeds are home to West Ham in eight days time on Wednesday 4 January, the Hammers currently one of the few teams below Leeds in 16th, one place and one point separating them.

They say you make your own luck and certainly that is what Eddie Howe and his players have done throughout 2022.

However, at the same time, you never turn down any additional luck that might come in your direction.

This is how it feels in my opinion ahead of Newcastle v Leeds, so much in our favour that can help make this an ideal end to the calendar year, before heading to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Tuesday (3 January).

Leeds will come out of that Man City match fully knowing that only two and a half days later, Eddie Howe will be sending out his players to get at the visitors from the start, a high press and try to overwhelm them as Newcastle did against Leicester.

This is a match that I am so looking forward to.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player (FA Cup 3rd round)

Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup quarter-final)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

