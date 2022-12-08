News

Marcus Rashford full of admiration for Newcastle United star Nick Pope

Marcus Rashford and Manchester United hold one badge of honour.

By the time the Premier League season kicks off again on Boxing Day, they (Man U and Marcus Rashford) will be the only ones to have taken Premier League points off Newcastle United for 100 days.

Since Bournemouth battled a 1-1 draw in mid-September, Man Utd are the only ones to remain undefeated in the Premier League against NUFC as Eddie Howe’s side climbed to third in the table.

At Old Trafford, Nick Pope was one of the stars of the show, those in front of him limited Man Utd to very limited opportunities but Pope still earned his clean sheet, one of seven in fifteen PL games so far. No top tier keeper has kept more clean sheets this season.

Indeed, Nick Pope is the top performing PL keeper of all, only conceding 11 goals in 15 Premier League matches, Aaron Ramsdale next highest rated as he has conceded 11 goals in 14 PL starts this season.

Marcus Rashford describes the pair as ‘unbelievable’ after working with them during this World Cup. The two top performing keepers in the Premier League this season, helping their teams to top three spots, yet ironically kept out of the England side by a goalkeeper who has conceded 17 goals in 14 PL starts this season and Pickford and Everton currently only one place and one point above the relegation zone.

To be fair, Pickford has done well out in Qatar.

Whilst Brazil boss Tite gave Weverton (the third keeper the only Brazil squad member not to have played at this World Cup up to that point) a ten minute run out when hammering South Korea 4-1, Gareth Southgate not afforded that same luxury.

Unless injury comes along for Pickford, you would imagine that the only chance of any action for Pope and/or Ramsdale would be if England ended up in the third place play-off. Possibly getting 45 minutes each?

Newcastle United fans were a little bewildered when Eddie Howe went out and signed Nick Pope, instantly making him number one ahead of Martin Dubravka.

However, having now watched him week in week out in the Premier League (and the three penalty saves v Palace that got NUFC through to the League Cup last sixteen!), Newcastle fans United in the belief that at £10m Eddie Howe pulled off arguably the very best signing of the summer, by any PL manager.

Marcus Rashford reflecting on the Qatar World Cup so far and some unsung heroes:

“The keepers have been top quality.

“Only one of them (Jordan Pickford) that can play.

“The other two lads (Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale) have been unbelievable.

“They have always given it one hundred per cent in training, they put their bodies on the line every single day.

“It has been fantastic to have those type of professionals around us.”

Remaining Qatar World Cup schedule:

Friday 9 December

First Quarter-Final

Brazil v Croatia (3pm)

Second Quarter-Final

Holland v Argentina (7pm)

Saturday 10 December 7pm

Third Quarter-Final

Morocco v Portugal (3pm)

Fourth Quarter-Final

England v France (7pm)

Tuesday 13 December

First Semi-Final

Brazil or Croatia v Holland or Argentina

Wednesday 14 December

Second Semi-Final

England or France v Morocco or Portugal

Saturday 17 December

Third place play-off (3pm)

Sunday 18 December

Qatar World Cup Final (3pm)

