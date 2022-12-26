Opinion

Loving this from Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer on social media following Leicester 0 Newcastle 3…

Gary Lineker is a lifelong Leicester City fan who proudly wore the colours of his home town team.

Alan Shearer is a lifelong Newcastle United fan who proudly wore the colours of his home town team.

Now the pair of them are colleagues on BBC Match Of The Day.

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer working together through year after year of vastly different fortunes for their two clubs.

Gary Lineker seeing Leicester City win the Premier League, win the FA Cup, win the Community Shield, get to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, semi-final of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Alan Shearer seeing Newcastle United relegated (again) under Mike Ashley, numerous other relegation battles, all expectation gone and pretty much all hope.

However, just over 14 months ago something happened on Tyneside, Mike Ashley left and minions such as Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce eventually followed him out of the door.

Now, fast forward to Boxing Day 2022, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer take to social media after Leicester 0 Newcastle 3…

Gary Lineker:

“What a delightful way to spend Boxing Day.

“Watching your team get smashed by Newcastle United in the company of Alan Shearer.”

Alan Shearer:

“That’s three points for the Toon and 3 goals and a clean sheet.

“What a great performance.

“Should be a good BBC Match Of The Day!

“What time we on Gary Lineker?

“TOON TOON”

Gary Lineker:

“Late, very late.”

The Premier League table looking like this after the final whistle at the King Power.

Whatever next…?

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Monday 26 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wood Pen 3, Almiron 7, Joelinton 32

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 60% (46%) Newcastle 40% (54%)

Total shots were Leicester 8 (2) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Leicester 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Leicester 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 32,185 (3,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Anderson 90+2), Willock (Murphy 84), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 83), Joelinton, Wood (Ritchie 88)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Leicester match – Read HERE)

(Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Superb and dominant Newcastle United go 2nd in Premier League – Read HERE)

