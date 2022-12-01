Opinion

Liverpool announcement – Newcastle United need to play catch up

Liverpool have made a major new announcement.

Wednesday seeing the scousers do something that will have been a big positive for the fans.

This is not a complaint, just something on the wish list, but Newcastle United do need to play catch up.

Liverpool yesterday announcing (see below) that they are further increasing the amount of ‘rail seating’ at Anfield.

The rail seating brought in by Liverpool ‘to enable fans to stand safely at key moments in the game, like goal celebrations’ at matches.

They already have 7,800 fans in rail seating areas and now Liverpool are adding 2,500 more.

Newcastle United announced (see below) in the summer that a rail seating section would be installed in the away section before the 2022/23 season kicked off, with the intention then of potentially sometime in 2023 introducing some rail seating for home fans as well.

This is not full on ‘safe standing’ as yet – but it is a major step for clubs to be introducing as much rail seating as possible in advance of that becoming widespread.

However, when it comes to what currently equals ‘key’ or ‘exciting’ moments during matches, it is a very blurred line.

The atmosphere at St James’ Park has of course improved immeasurably since Mike Ashley left, he had dragged the club and fans so low in terms of hopes and expectations in his 14 years, with the atmosphere at home game just one of many things to suffer.

The mood now is very different and that is reflected on the terraces but you can’t be complacent and always need to be looking to enhance the matchday experience.

In the near future, I would love to see a significantly increased capacity created at St James’ Park AND included within that, as many fans in ‘safe standing’ areas as possible.

Liverpool official announcement – 30 November 2022:

‘Liverpool FC is expanding its rail seating trial on the Kop following the installation of the seating last season.

Rail seating has been installed in two areas of Anfield following a safety review by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA). The review highlighted that during matches persistent standing in the Kop and Anfield Road lower tier is an issue that needs to be addressed to ensure supporters’ safety.

The initial trial saw 7,800 seats with rail seating installed on the Kop and across the lower tier of the Anfield Road Stand.

The club will now extend the trial of railed seating on the Kop and will use the winter break of the Premier League season to install an additional 2,500 rail seats. The expansion will be across blocks 202-306, rows 61-49 on the Kop. This will take the total rail seats in the Kop to 4,300. Work will commence imminently and will take approximately five weeks to install.

Season ticket holders whose seats are impacted by these changes will be contacted in due course to explain the changes and how this will impact them.

The SGSA’s regulatory focus is on reducing persistent standing risks in stadiums and avoiding potential crowd collapses. The report has evidenced that safety rails increase safety within all-seater stadiums. The SGSA considers it important to maintain momentum on managing the identified persistent standing risks at stadiums.

The seating installed at Anfield includes normal stadium seats with an integrated safety rail behind them to avoid a crowd collapse. The design is to enable fans to stand safely at key moments in the game, like goal celebrations, but must revert to a seat at other times. Fans are advised this is not a ‘safe standing’ area – Anfield remains an all-seater stadium. The safety of supporters when they come to Anfield is our top priority.

The club has consulted the Supporters Board, in line with our agreed fan-engagement framework, about the extension of railed seating and it provided positive feedback on the initial phase of the pilot. The expansion of railed seating will be reviewed again at the end of the season.

Andy Hughes, managing director at Liverpool FC, said: “Following a review of the initial rail seating trial last season, we will now expand the trial and introduce rail seating in additional areas of the Kop to further address crowd safety and persistent standing in line with SGSA guidance.

“The health and safety of our supporters when attending matches at Anfield is paramount. As we have said before, it is essential that we listen to the experts and deliver their recommendations to address this important safety issue.”

That Newcastle United statement in the summer on introducing rail seating / safe standing.

Newcastle United official announcement – 12 July 2022:

Newcastle United has outlined its long-term commitment to safe standing and will install a rail seating provision in the visitors’ section of St. James’ Park this summer following guidance from the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA).

To avoid major disruption to season ticket holders, the club will look to introduce a similar provision in a home area of St. James’ Park as early as 2023, subject to a consultation process.

The plan follows the announcement this week that Premier League and Championship clubs wishing to introduce licensed ‘safe standing’ areas at football stadiums will be allowed to do so from the start of the forthcoming 2022/23 season.

While supporters will not be permitted to stand at St. James’ Park yet, the SGSA has advised that the front section of the away end at St. James’ Park – located in the upper section of the Leazes End – would benefit from having the added infrastructure in place as a priority.

Dave Gregory, head of safety and security at Newcastle United, said: “I’d like to emphasise that supporters will still not be permitted to stand at this time, but the addition of rail seating will add an enhanced safety provision in an elevated part of the stadium.

“We are committed to making St. James’ Park as safe as possible for everyone, and we look forward to working with our supporters to identify an area for fans who may wish to stand in future.”

SGSA chief executive Martyn Henderson OBE said: “We welcome the controlled return of standing for the modern era, which has been made possible by a very close collaboration with the Government.

“This is an historic moment for football – and, most importantly, for the fans who have campaigned for this change and will be safer as a result of today’s decision.”

Football Supporters’ Association chief executive Kevin Miles said: “Match-going supporters know the benefits of safe standing are enormous, with better atmospheres and more choice for fans, whether they prefer to sit or stand.

“The FSA has always made the case that football clubs should be able to talk to their fanbase and work together to find the ideal mix of seating and standing at every club. That’s now possible and it’s no surprise at all that more clubs are already looking to join last season’s early adopters and install their own safe standing areas.”

Once licensed standing is given the green light at St. James’ Park, fans would be allowed to stand for matches in allocated spaces behind a barrier or a rail in areas of persistent standing. Each supporter would have to occupy the same area they would take if they were sitting, with a traceable, numbered ticket.

Seats would not be locked in the up or down position, so fans could sit if they wished to, and the standing areas should affect the views of other fans. Other parts of the grounds would remain all- seated and fans would be expected to sit in these areas.

The necessary legislative amendments to the Football Spectators Act were formally tabled in Parliament on 4th July 2022.’

