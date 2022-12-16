Opinion

Like Mike Ashley did for so long at Newcastle – Man Utd and Liverpool owners just pretending to try and sell?

Well, well well….it looks like Mike Ashley isn’t the only prize villain when it comes to telling a few porkies.

Whenever the Newcastle United fans were on the verge of outright revolt, Mike Ashley, aided and abetted by his toadies Keith Bishop and Justin Barnes, would declare that NUFC was openly up for sale.

Some like me would take it with a pinch of salt, but others genuinely wanted to believe Ashley was being serious…and that we might get our club back.

Between 2008 (when Ashley first allegedly put Newcastle United ‘up for sale’ after the Keegan debacle) and 2020, we had heard all sorts of folk were interested in buying our great club, from Nigerian consortiums to a bloke called Barry Moat, whose claim to fame was Big Mouth Billy Bass, the singing fish.

All utter baloney of course, but just generally enough to buy the Sports Direct Rogue in Chief more time to get the fans off his back, sell some more season tickets.

We always fell for it and became the laughing stock of the football fraternity, as our prestige as a football club plummeted.

Manchester United supporters / glory hunters were recently delighted when their despised owners, the Glazers, apparently put their club up for sale.

It was stated in the media that Apple, Amazon and even the Saudi Arabia PIF were all supposedly keen to take on the fallen giants at an astonishingly high purchase price.

Although there was no direct statements from any of these so-called interested parties, the Salford Reds fans still rejoiced at the prospect of having bucket loads of new cash.

One man who did say he would be interested was Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the INEOS tycoon. A lifelong Manchester United supporter is Sir Jim we are told, but he also recently had a season ticket for Chelsea, who he also allegedly tried to buy earlier this year.

The rarely heard Avram Glazer, who is joint owner of the reds, has this week now spoken and it wasn’t exactly what the glory hunting fans of Manchester United were wanting to hear.

He said the club may now not be sold after all…but they were always looking at different avenues for investment.

Could the Glazers actually have been doing a ‘Mike Ashley’ and stringing the supporters along?

The same may apply to Liverpool because I still don’t believe that FSG really want to completely sell the club.

I am convinced that the Yank owners of both of these North West heavyweights are looking for investment to prop up their falling empires, to keep their lucrative gravy trains on track.

As I said in a recent article, for one reason or another, the panic buttons at both clubs have been detonated, and it will be interesting to see the final outcome.

Due to outside parties having so much influence within the EPL, Newcastle United’s takeover took nearly 19 months to go through.

So please forgive the Geordie nation if we now smugly look on as others flounder about.

HTL

