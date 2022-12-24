Opinion

Leicester fans reacting to drawing Newcastle away in cup – Predictions on how many supporters will travel

,Leicester fans saw their team get a comfortable win at MK Dons.

That victory putting them into the quarter-finals of the League (Carabao) Cup for a fifth time in six seasons, losing semi-finalists in 2019/20 and losing those other three recent quarter-finals.

So how confident are Leicester fans this time of making only their second semi-final since last winning the League Cup in 2000?

Well, when the draw was (eventually!!!) made on Thursday night (or was it Friday morning…), Newcastle United away was their reward for reaching the last eight.

Interesting to see the views of Leicester fans of drawing Newcastle, the difficulty (or not!) that this match presents to their cup hopes.

Also interesting to see their predictions on how many Leicester fans will travel…

Leicester fans react to drawing Newcastle United away in the Carabao Cup, commenting via Foxes Talk:

‘Draw couldn’t have gone much worse could it.’

‘At least when we go out we don’t have to wait for the next draw until 2am after the Man Utd v Charlton in depth analysis.’

‘Newcastle seem to have made a pact with the Devil (Saudis) and everything seems to going right for them.’

‘Rubbish draw!’

‘Sad day when people are scared of Newcastle.’

‘Everyone convinced madders will bag a brace against us.’

‘Well that’s the worst draw we could have got. Decent team in great form and it’s miles away so I won’t be going.’

‘Good Leicester City can beat Newcastle away. Fear not.’

‘Newcastle aren’t a bad team, but some of you lot are reacting like they’re peak Barca. Not reason we can’t go there and win (as well as Boxing Day).’

‘Could have a much different feel about it in a weeks time, nobody knows how Newcastle will fair with this break for their momentum. I’d much rather Newcastle away than Forest, Man City or Man Utd at the minute.’

‘Will Maddison be wearing Blue or Black and white?’

‘He’ll be cup tied anyway.’

‘It’s f…ing Newcastle. Nothing to fear there. Happy hunting ground in recent years.

Could have been worse, could have been better. Can’t keep drawing lower league teams every round!’

‘Some trek up there midweek in dark January.’

‘Get a ticket easily. A lot of our fans won’t want to make the long journey to a ground they’ve probably already been to. Hopefully will make for a better away end too.’

‘Ah well, we’ll get plenty of tickets.’

‘Happy to avoid the Manchester clubs tbh. This is more than winnable!’

‘(A Sunderland fan contributing…) Saudi scum are already talking about reaching the final. Wembley. etc etc. Of course it won’t be long before they’re eventually competing for cups but please turn them over this time lads…’

‘Well according to the sports press it’s already Newcastle’s trophy.’

‘According to sky sports some of the Newcastle fans have already booked hotels at Wembley.’

‘Let’s recall hamza.’

‘Ah that is utter sh.te. That’s fallen about as badly as it could’ve done.’

‘Well happy with that draw. If you are worried about facing teams like Newcastle then you have no faith or belief in our team.

Sure we could close, but man for man we are the more talented team.

If you don’t believe in the lads then don’t go.’

‘Are people seriously scared of Newcastle away in a Quarter final when we’ve avoided Man City and Man United?

Win this and every chance we have a 2 legged semi against forest or wolves to get back to Wembley. Even a 2 legged semi against Man United isn’t that daunting tbf.

This is Newcastle ffs. They’ve had a good 3 months. We’ve also been very good of late in case people hadn’t realised.’

‘What allocation we get for this? What’s their top tier hold.’

‘We’ll probably just take the normal 3,000. Can’t see us sell more than that.’

‘Will we even take 4 figures here?’

‘Surely that’s a joke? It’s a league cup quarter final. Should easily take 4K.’

‘I’ll be surprised if it’s as many as that.’

‘Will be a big atmosphere as Newcastle sense an opportunity. We can definitely go there and win though.’

‘Newcastle are currently a top 4 team for a reason. They’re quite good. But not that good that we should be terrified of them..I’d rather play Newcastle than Man Utd despite the difference in league positions.’

‘I don’t think anyone is scared of them, it’s just a sh.t draw. Away to a decent side and it’s a b.stard to get to.’

‘Actually don’t mind the draw as much as others tbh. Think it’s better than drawing Man U/City and taking 7000 day trippers. Rather have 3000 who will contribute. Charlton away would have been nice however.’

‘If we want to win this trophy then we can’t be scared of Newcastle away can we lol

There will be far bigger tests ahead than them if we were to get through I suspect.’

‘I have a hunch that we’ll lose to them on boxing day and win in the cup.’

‘I don’t think we take much more than a 1000 there. We are not a club with a culture of buses and with it being so far, no trains, sandwiched between so many games and cost of living I think it will be low numbers.’

‘Yeah, totally agree.

Gillingham is a new ground for a lot of people, forest is forest.’

‘Definitely heading up for this and probably staying over. Love Newcastle away. Best of the lot.’

‘If we do take low numbers then there’s hope for a good end. Because the type of people in there at the moment are from another planet of football supporters.’

‘Surely if it’s low numbers it’ll heavily dominated by nutters and grandmas.’

